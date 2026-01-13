TREX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Trex Company, Inc. on Behalf of Trex Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Trex To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Trex Company, Inc. (“Trex” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TREX) on behalf of Trex stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Trex has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





On August 2025, Trex assured investors that “our revised inventory strategy reduces the volatility typically associated with channel stocking and de-stocking” and “by level-loading our production, we can better manage inventory cycles, enhance operational efficiencies, and reduce volatility in our quarterly results.” The company also called for FY 2025 sales growth of 5% to 7%.





But after the markets closed on November 4, 2025, Trex surprised investors when it reported disappointing Q3 2025 financial results with net sales of $285 million coming in 5% below the mid-point of its guidance (significantly missing analysts’ consensus estimates), a sequential decline of about 26%. The company also reported a 12% decline in net income per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the prior year periods. In addition, Trex said it expects a “muted” fourth quarter, explaining in part “we expect our pro channel partners to lower their inventories through the rest of the year” and revised its 2025 sales growth guidance down to roughly 0% compared to 2024. On this news, the price of Trex shares declined by $14.61 per share, or approximately 31.07%, from $47.04 per share on November 4, 2025 to close at $32.43 on November 5, 2025.





