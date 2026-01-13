Southern Pain and Spine Specialists Announces Dr. Ammar Alamarie, MD Named Castle Connolly Top Doctor for Pain Management in 2025 for Second Consecutive Year

Matthews, NC, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Pain and Spine Specialists is proud to announce that Dr. Ammar Alamarie, MD, has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for Pain Management in 2025, marking the second consecutive year he has received this prestigious national distinction.

Dr. Ammar Alamarie’s Second Consecutive Castle Connolly Top Doctor

Castle Connolly Top Doctor recognition is awarded to physicians who demonstrate excellence in clinical care and professional leadership. Doctors are nominated by their peers and undergo a rigorous selection process that evaluates medical expertise, patient outcomes, ethical standards, and contributions to their specialty. Fewer than 7 percent of practicing physicians in the United States earn this distinction, making it one of the most respected honors in healthcare.

Dr. Alamarie’s repeat recognition reflects his continued commitment to advancing the field of interventional pain management while providing compassionate, patient-centered care. As a leader at Southern Pain and Spine Specialists, Dr. Alamarie specializes in diagnosing and treating complex pain conditions using evidence-based, minimally invasive approaches designed to improve quality of life and restore function.

“I am deeply grateful to our patients and community for their trust,” said Dr. Ammar Alamarie, MD. “Thank you to our amazing patients and community for trusting Southern Pain and Spine Specialists with your care. Your support makes this achievement possible.”

Dr. Alamarie is widely recognized for his expertise in advanced interventional techniques that prioritize long-term relief while reducing reliance on opioids and avoiding unnecessary surgery whenever possible. His clinical approach focuses on identifying the root cause of pain and tailoring treatment plans to each individual’s needs, goals, and lifestyle.

Southern Pain and Spine Specialists offers a comprehensive range of cutting-edge pain management therapies under Dr. Alamarie’s leadership, including Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS), and Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), among other advanced interventional procedures. These innovative treatments are designed to help patients manage chronic pain conditions affecting the spine, joints, nerves, and musculoskeletal system.

Patients treated at Southern Pain and Spine Specialists benefit from a collaborative care model that emphasizes education, transparency, and shared decision-making. Dr. Alamarie and his team work closely with patients to explore non-surgical options first, helping individuals understand their diagnosis and feel confident in their treatment path.

Beyond his clinical expertise, Dr. Alamarie is known for his compassionate bedside manner and dedication to building long-term relationships with patients. His patient-first philosophy has earned him strong referrals from both patients and fellow physicians, further reinforcing his reputation as a trusted leader in pain management.

The 2025 Castle Connolly Top Doctor recognition underscores Southern Pain and Spine Specialists’ ongoing mission to provide high-quality, innovative pain care to the communities it serves. As demand continues to grow for safe, effective alternatives to surgery and long-term medication use, the practice remains committed to staying at the forefront of medical advancements in pain management.

Southern Pain and Spine Specialists continues to expand access to advanced treatment options while maintaining the personalized care that has become a hallmark of the practice. Dr. Alamarie’s second consecutive Castle Connolly Top Doctor designation serves as a testament to the practice’s dedication to excellence, integrity, and patient outcomes.

For more information about Southern Pain and Spine Specialists and the services offered, visit https://southernpainspecialists.com.

About Southern Pain and Spine Specialists

Dr. Alamarie of Southern Pain and Spine Specialists in Charlotte, NC is a dual Board Certified Pain Specialist and Anesthesiologist. We offer minimally-invasive, innovative treatments for various acute and chronic pain conditions. We specialize in world class pain relief therapies and expert pain management services using the latest technology and comprehensive care.

