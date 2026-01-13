INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - VRNS

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Varonis Systems, Inc. (“Varonis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRNS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Varonis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until March 9, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Varonis securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On October 28, 2025, Varonis released its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting revenue which missed consensus estimates, including a 63.9% decline in term license subscription revenues, year over year. The Company also stated it was “reducing our full-year ARR guidance to account for the underperformance of [its] on-prem subscription business.” On an earnings call the next day, Yakov Faitelson, the Company’s Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President, stated the on-premises subscription business is a “drag on total company ARR growth.” Management also cited a number of factors which contributed to “lower renewal rate of on-prem subscription[s],” including “sales process issues.”

On this news, Varonis’s stock price fell $30.66 per share, or 48.67%, to close at $32.34 per share on October 29, 2025.

