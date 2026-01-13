INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Ardent Health, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - ARDT

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ardent Health, Inc. (“Ardent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ARDT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Ardent and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until March 9, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Ardent securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On November 12, 2025, Ardent revealed a $43 million decrease in third quarter 2025 revenue. The decrease resulted from revised determinations of accounts receivable collectability after the Company transitioned to a new revenue accounting system and from purported “recently completed hindsight evaluations of historical collection trends.” The new system—called the Kodiak RCA net revenue platform—provided management with “additional information to more precisely” determine accounts receivable collectability, including “more timely consideration of payor denial and payment trends.” Ardent revealed that the new system “recognizes reserves earlier in an account’s life cycle” compared to the Company’s prior collectability framework, which “had utilized a 180-day cliff at which time an account became fully reserved.” Ardent also announced a cut to 2025 EBITDA guidance of $57.5 million at the midpoint, or about 9.6%, from $575 million – $625 million to $530 million – $555 million because of “persistent industry-wide cost pressures,” including “payer denials.” In addition, Ardent recorded a $54 million increase in professional liability reserves “with respect to recent settlements and ongoing litigation arising from a limited set of claims between 2019 and 2022 in New Mexico” as well as “consideration of broader industry trends, including social inflationary pressures.” On this news, Ardent’s stock price fell $4.75 per share, or 33.81%, to close at $9.30 per share on November 13, 2025.

