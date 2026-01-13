Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund Completes Merger With Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SSF.UN; BBBB; BBBB.U) Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”), the manager of Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (“SSF”) is pleased to announce the completion of the merger (the “Merger”) of SSF into Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF (“BBBB” and together with SSF, the “Funds”) effective January 13, 2026. The Merger was approved at a special meeting of unitholders of SSF held on November 17, 2025.

The Merger was implemented using exchange ratios based on the relative net asset value (“NAV”) per unit of the class A units and class U units of SSF and the CAD units and USD units of BBBB, respectively, as at the close of business on January 12, 2026 as provided below.

NAV per Class A unit/CAD unit NAV per Class U unit/USD unit SSF $ 6.51718 $ 6.41486 BBBB $ 19.75225 $ 19.86331 Exchange Ratio 0.329946 0.322950



Unitholders of SSF are not required to take any action in order to be recognized as unitholders of BBBB.

CAD units and USD units of BBBB will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the symbols “BBBB” and “BBBB.U” following the Merger.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the investment fund on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current NAV when buying units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current NAV when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Funds in their public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Funds, to the future outlook of the Funds and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Funds. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.