Kaneka Medical America LLC Announces U.S. Launch of WaveSelect 1014 Guidewire

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaneka Medical America LLC, a subsidiary company of Kaneka Corporation, innovating embolization coil technology for neurovascular therapies, today announced the U.S. launch of the WaveSelectTM 1014 guidewire, through an exclusive distribution agreement with Enlight Medical Ltd. Under the terms of the partnership, Kaneka will hold exclusive rights to distribute Enlight’s next-generation guidewire technology in the United States.

WaveSelect will distinguish itself from other guidewires due to its proprietary polymer-metal matrix technology. Originally designed and engineered in Japan, WaveSelect addresses unmet clinical needs with a focus on performance, microcatheter deliverability, and versatility across a wide range of neurovascular interventions.

Ken Toda, President of Kaneka Medical America, commented: “WaveSelect will complement and strengthen our existing neurovascular portfolio, giving us the opportunity to offer a broader spectrum of solutions to patients suffering from neurovascular disease. We look forward to working with the Enlight team to deliver this important innovation to the U.S. market.”

Rob Abrams, Chief Strategy Officer for Kaneka Medical America, added: “Kaneka is pleased to broaden our neurovascular disease focus to include WaveSelect’s powerful access technology offered by the Enlight Medical partnership. This strategic alliance stands out to us as highly synergistic, not only in business and clinical focus, but also well aligned with Kaneka’s culture, values, and seeking durable satisfaction for long term results.”

About Kaneka

Kaneka Corporation is a global leader in healthcare innovation, with a growing presence in the neurovascular space. Through its commitment to scientific advancement and strategic partnerships, Kaneka aims to provide life-saving medical technologies that improve patient care and quality of life.

About Enlight Medical

Enlight Medical was founded in Boston, Massachusetts, the United States, and is currently located in China. It is a stable and rapidly growing global medical technology company, focusing on interventional medical devices for structural heart diseases and intravascular diseases, as well as neuromodulation products.

Media Contact

Caren Begun

201-396-8551

caren.begun@tmstrat.com