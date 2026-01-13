Toll Brothers City Living Announces Sales Launch of Vista Pointe at Port Imperial, a New Waterfront Condominium Community in West New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers City Living, the urban development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, together with development joint venture partner Daiwa House, today announced the sales launch of Vista Pointe at Port Imperial, an exclusive new condominium community offering 73 sophisticated residences on one of the last remaining waterfront parcels along New Jersey’s coveted Gold Coast. The community is located in West New York, New Jersey on the Hudson River across from midtown Manhattan.

Inspired by the natural beauty of the Hudson River and the stunning Manhattan skyline, Vista Pointe’s 1- to 4-bedroom residences are thoughtfully designed to maximize light, space, and views. Spacious, open-concept floorplans seamlessly integrate modern living with oversized windows that showcase breathtaking vistas. Gourmet kitchens serve as stylish centerpieces, equipped with large islands, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, and paneled Bosch and Thermador appliances. Spa-inspired bathrooms, expansive primary bedrooms, and flexible secondary bedrooms complete the elevated living experience. A limited selection of private rooftop terraces are available for purchase, providing the ultimate retreat for outdoor entertaining with panoramic cityscapes.





“Vista Pointe represents a rare opportunity to own a luxurious home with panoramic views of Manhattan in a thoughtfully designed and amenity-rich community,” said David Von Spreckelsen, President of Toll Brothers City Living. “It’s more than a place to live — it’s a complete lifestyle destination on New Jersey’s most desirable waterfront.”

Vista Pointe redefines urban lifestyle with an exceptional collection of indoor and outdoor amenities. Residents will enjoy a resort-style pool deck, an elevated courtyard, and a rooftop terrace outfitted with lounge areas, grills, and an outdoor TV. Wellness is prioritized with a state-of-the-art fitness center, sauna, and steam room. Social and creative pursuits flourish in the library, co-working lounges, game room, children’s playroom, screening room, makerspace, and demonstration kitchen. Whether relaxing fireside, socializing over coffee, or enjoying an inspiring view, every space has been curated to promote balance and connection. All residences include one space in the onsite garage while additional spaces are available for purchase.





Nestled in the heart of Port Imperial, Vista Pointe offers residents both tranquility and convenience. The waterfront esplanade at the doorstep of the community stretches over 18 miles, ideal for jogging, biking, or leisurely strolls. A vibrant selection of restaurants, shops, and recreational activities are just moments away. Easy access to Manhattan is available via a short shuttle to the Port Imperial ferry, offering a quick and scenic commute to the city.

“From architecture to interior design, every detail at Vista Pointe has been carefully crafted to celebrate this distinctive location and elevate daily life,” said Yoichi Shimoyama, CEO and President of Daiwa House Texas, Inc. “This launch marks an exciting chapter for Port Imperial and for discerning home shoppers seeking luxury, convenience, and unmatched views.”





Residences at Vista Pointe begin in the low $1,000,000s. Sales and marketing is handled by Toll Brothers City Living, and the sales gallery is located at 10 Avenue at Port Imperial in West New York, New Jersey. For additional information or to schedule a visit, contact the Toll Brothers sales team at 201-386-3560 or visit VistaPointe.com.

About Toll Brothers City Living:

Toll Brothers City Living® is the urban development division of Toll Brothers, Inc., the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers City Living brings the extraordinary quality, value, and service familiar to luxury home buyers throughout the country to some of the most dynamic urban markets, including New York City; Hoboken and Jersey City, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and the Greater Washington, DC, metro area.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company, founded in 1967, is currently operating in over 60 markets nationwide and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). In 2025, Toll Brothers marked 10+ years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies® list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.

To learn more about Toll Brothers City Living and its properties, visit TollBrothersCityLiving.com

About Daiwa House

From its humble beginnings in the early 1950s creating small, affordable prefabricated housing to its status now as the largest single-family homebuilder in Japan, the Daiwa House Group continues to make strides in the United States by fulfilling its corporate mission of effective leadership, innovation and environmentalism through its wholly owned subsidiary: Daiwa House Texas Inc. Founded in 2011, the firm has already established a reputation for quality and excellence by developing premiere multifamily properties in most major metro areas across the country and, after the acquisition of Stanley Martin in 2017, Trumark Companies in 2020, and CastleRock Communities in 2021, construction of scores of robust single-family homes throughout the Texas, East, and West Coasts.

*From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

