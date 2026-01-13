America’s Car-Mart Advances SG&A Cost Control Strategy With Phase 2 Store Consolidations

ROGERS, Ark., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) (“Car-Mart” or the “Company”) today announced the completion of Phase 2 of its previously announced SG&A Cost Control Strategy through footprint optimization, which includes the consolidation of 13 locations into higher-performing nearby dealerships. This realignment follows five store consolidations that were completed in November 2025 as part of Phase 1, for a total of 18 locations across both phases.

“Our footprint optimization strategy reflects our commitment to operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation,” said Doug Campbell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “By concentrating resources in our highest-performing markets, we are positioning Car-Mart to deliver improved returns while maintaining the exceptional customer experience that defines our brand. The flexibility provided by our new capital structure enables us to make these strategic decisions with confidence.”

Customers previously served by consolidated locations will continue to receive service at nearby dealerships, ensuring uninterrupted access to sales, service, and collections related activities. These actions are part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to evolve its operating model to better serve customers and communities over the long term.

“These decisions are never easy, and we approach them with deep respect for our associates, our customers, and the communities we serve,” continued Campbell. “By realigning our footprint, we can operate more efficiently while continuing to provide the high level of service our customers expect. These actions allow us to continue modernizing our business, better utilize our inventory and teams, and strengthen performance at our remaining locations. We believe this approach positions Car-Mart to remain a strong, dependable presence in the communities we serve for years to come.”

Consolidated Locations

Phase Consolidated Location Customers Now Served By Phase 1 Decatur, AL Athens, AL Phase 1 Henderson, KY Evansville, IN Phase 1 Miami, OK Grove, OK Phase 1 Tulsa North, OK Broken Arrow, OK / Tulsa South, OK Phase 1 Hixson, TN Chattanooga, TN Phase 2 Gadsden, AL Anniston, AL Phase 2 Montgomery, AL Prattville, AL Phase 2 Hope, AR Texarkana, TX Phase 2 Malvern, AR Benton, AR Phase 2 Russellville South, AR Russellville, AR Phase 2 Springdale East, AR Fayetteville, AR Phase 2 Van Buren, AR Fort Smith, AR Phase 2 Macon, GA Milledgeville, GA Phase 2 Hopkinsville, KY Clarksville, TN / Madisonville, KY Phase 2 Winchester, KY Lexington, KY / Richmond, KY Phase 2 Ada, OK Ardmore, OK Phase 2 Nacogdoches, TX Lufkin, TX Phase 2 Paris, TX Greenville, TX



Car-Mart remains committed to serving customers across its footprint and will continue to evaluate opportunities to optimize its store network in support of long-term profitability and growth.

About America’s Car-Mart, Inc.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (the “Company”) operates automotive dealerships in 12 states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.

