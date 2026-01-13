Parsons to Announce Fourth Quarter 2025 and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on February 11, 2026

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results before the markets open on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The company will also provide details related to 2026 guidance as part of the call.

The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss its earnings results and guidance, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Access to a webcast of the live conference call can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (https://investors.parsons.com). Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on the Investor Relations website or by clicking here.

A replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and continuing for one year.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Contacts: Media Investor Relations Bernadette Miller Dave Spille Parsons Corporation Parsons Corporation +1 980.253.9781 +1 571.775.0408 Bernadette.Miller@parsons.com Dave.Spille@Parsons.us



