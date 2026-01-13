Crane NXT Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE: CXT), a premier industrial technology company, today announced its schedule for the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2025 results.

Earnings Release: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, after close of market by public distribution. To access the earnings release, please visit the Investors section of Crane NXT’s website at www.cranenxt.com.





Earnings Call: Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors section of Crane NXT’s website at www.cranenxt.com. The archived webcast will be available on the company’s website.





About Crane NXT, Co.

Crane NXT is a premier industrial technology company that provides trusted technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. Through its industry-leading businesses, Crane NXT provides customers with advanced technologies to secure high-value physical products, sophisticated detection equipment and systems, and proprietary products and services that protect brand identity. Crane NXT’s approximately 5,000 employees help our customers protect their most important assets and ensure secure, seamless transactions around the world every day. For more information visit www.cranenxt.com.

Investors:

Matt Roache

VP, Investor Relations

matthew.roache@cranenxt.com

www.cranenxt.com