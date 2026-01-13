INVO Fertility to Participate in the Lytham Partners 2026 Investor Healthcare Summit on January 15, 2026

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVO Fertility, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVF) (“INVO” or the “Company”), a healthcare fertility company focused on the establishment, acquisition, and operation of fertility clinics and related businesses and technologies, today announced that it will participate in a webcast fireside chat at the Lytham Partners 2026 Investor Healthcare Summit, taking place virtually on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

The webcast will take place at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 15, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/hc2026/ or directly at https://lythampartners.com/hc2026/ivf. A replay will also be available through the same links.

About INVO Fertility

We are a healthcare services fertility company dedicated to expanding access to assisted reproductive technology (“ART”) care to patients in need. Our principal commercial strategy is focused on building, acquiring, and operating fertility clinics, including “INVO Centers” dedicated primarily to offering the intravaginal culture (“IVC”) procedure enabled by our INVOcell® medical device (“INVOcell”) and US-based, profitable in vitro fertilization (“IVF”) clinics. We have two operational INVO Centers in the United States and one IVF clinic. We also continue to engage in the sale and distribution of INVOcell to third-party owned and operated fertility clinics. INVOcell is a proprietary and revolutionary medical device, and the first to allow fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The IVC procedure provides patients with a more connected, intimate, and affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional IVF and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination. For more information, please visit invofertility.com.

