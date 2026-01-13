Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine, California

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Southern California community, Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods, is now open for sale in Irvine, California. The highly anticipated Sales Center Grand Opening event will take place this Saturday, January 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 153 Beverly and 173 Beverly in Irvine, introducing five stunning collections of new homes with a variety of home designs and personalization options for home shoppers.

Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods features meticulously designed homes with modern architecture and open-concept floor plans. Each collection offers unique designs, including three-story condominiums and detached homes ranging from approximately 1,470 to over 3,770 square feet. Home shoppers will find 3 to 7 bedrooms, luxurious primary suites, covered balconies, and spacious garages, with homes priced from $1.1 million.





Located in the highly desirable Great Park Neighborhoods master plan, residents will enjoy access to exceptional amenities, including scenic walking trails, sports fields, Olympic-size pools, social lounges, and picnic areas. The community also offers proximity to future retail spaces, top-rated public and private schools, and easy access to shopping, dining, and recreation in the Orange County area.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"We are excited to continue building in Great Park Neighborhoods and to offer home shoppers an incredible opportunity to live in this vibrant master-planned community," said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. "The combination of luxury home designs and access to unmatched amenities makes Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods an exceptional choice for home shoppers in Irvine."

For more information on Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods and Toll Brothers communities throughout California, call 866-232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

