AIQ introduces direct-to-menu media, closing the gap between cannabis advertising and purchase

DETROIT, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ (AIQ), the leading data and marketing platform for cannabis retailers and brands, today announced a major evolution of its Loops media product: direct-to-menu destination URLs that route every brand impression to the appropriate retailer’s menu, brand page, or product page.

This update enables brands to reach verified, high-intent cannabis consumers and connect those impressions directly to purchase, all within retailer-owned environments. For retailers, it eliminates traffic leakage and ensures consumers remain inside their ecosystem. For brands, it unlocks measurable, attributable performance previously unavailable in cannabis media.

Solving a long-standing gap in cannabis advertising

Cannabis advertising has historically struggled with two core limitations: disconnected purchase paths and a lack of reliable attribution. Media impressions often stopped at awareness, forcing consumers to navigate away from retailer environments and leaving both brands and retailers unable to tie spend to real outcomes.

With this update, AIQ Loops now closes that gap.

Each Loops impression dynamically routes consumers to the correct retailer menu experience, enabling immediate purchase intent while preserving retailer control and ownership of the customer journey.

A new standard for media, attribution, and retailer trust

This enhancement positions Loops as more than a media placement, it becomes a full-funnel, purchase-driving channel built on verified cannabis consumers and AIQ’s owned communication surfaces, including SMS, email, mobile apps, and ecommerce environments.

The result is a media product that delivers:

High-intent consumer reach at scale

Retailer-safe purchase paths

Direct attribution from impression to transaction

Defensible performance reporting for brands, retailers, and agencies

No other cannabis media product currently combines verified consumers, owned channels, direct-to-menu routing, and full purchase attribution in a single platform.

“AI allows us to move customers deeper into the buying journey faster by intelligently routing them to the deepest possible point in a retailer’s purchasing funnel. By removing friction and converting intent into action, we deliver measurable outcomes, not clicks, across any shopping experience,” said AIQ CEO Nicholas Paschal.

“Because we are platform-agnostic, our reach and ROI scale far beyond the limits of POS- or ecommerce-bound systems, creating the highest-ROI marketing channel available at true scale.”

Designed for brands, built with retailers in mind

For brands, the update unlocks programmatic scale with confidence, allowing campaigns to drive real sales outcomes rather than abstract engagement metrics.

For retailers, it removes a key point of friction that has historically limited participation in third-party media, ensuring customer journeys remain fully inside their owned digital environments.

This alignment creates a more sustainable media ecosystem where brands, retailers, and consumers all benefit.

What’s next

The Loops destination URL update is live as of January 15, 2026. AIQ will continue expanding its platform throughout the month, including the upcoming rollout of Flows, its new behavior-driven marketing automation product designed to turn real-time customer actions into automated engagement across channels.

About AIQ

Alpine IQ (AIQ) is a leading data and marketing platform built specifically for cannabis retailers and brands. AIQ helps operators acquire, engage, and retain customers through compliant, data-driven marketing, loyalty, ecommerce, and analytics solutions, all designed to drive measurable revenue and long-term customer value.

