INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nektar Therapeutics - NKTR

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nektar Therapeutics (“Nektar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKTR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Nektar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 16, 2025, Nektar issued a press release “announc[ing] topline results from the 36-week induction treatment period of the Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA trial of investigational rezpegaldesleukin, a first-in-class IL-2 pathway agonist and regulatory T-cell (Treg) proliferator.” The press release disclosed that the trial failed to reach statistical significance, which Nektar attributed to the inclusion of four patients who should not have been eligible to participate.

On this news, Nektar’s stock price fell $4.14 per share, or 7.77%, to close at $49.16 per share on December 16, 2025.

