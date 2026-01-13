Commerce to Announce Fourth Quarter 2025 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 12th, 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRC) (“Commerce”), a provider of an open, intelligent commerce ecosystem that enables businesses to unlock data potential and deliver seamless, personalized experiences at scale, today announced that it will report financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and the full year ended December 31, 2025 before market open on Thursday, February 12th, 2026. Commerce will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results the same day.

As disclosed in the Company’s January 7, 2026 Form 8-K, Commerce continues to make progress improving the efficiency and financial profile of the business while maintaining growth across the platform. In connection with this update, the Company reaffirmed its previously issued financial outlook for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and the full year ended December 31, 2025 for both revenue and non-GAAP operating income. The operational and organizational changes recently implemented are expected to deliver meaningful improvement in non-gaap profitability and operating cash flow, supported by ongoing revenue growth. The workforce realignment announced is primarily focused on simplifying operating complexity and management layers, with efficiencies driven by expanded use of artificial intelligence and automation across the organization. The Company expects these actions to deliver benefits over time, with the majority reflected in fiscal year 2026 and the full annualized impact anticipated in fiscal year 2027. The Company also announced the appointment of Chief Financial Officer Daniel Lentz to the expanded role of Chief Operating Officer in order to further strengthen operational execution and alignment. Management will provide additional detail on these initiatives during the February 12, 2026 earnings call.

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET) on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 634-1254 from the United States and Canada or (412) 317-6012 internationally and requesting to join the “Commerce conference call.” The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from Commerce’s investor relations website at http://investors.commerce.com .

Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 19, 2026, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (855) 669-9658 from the United States and Canada or (412) 317-0088 internationally with conference ID 2151747. A webcast replay will also be available at http://investors.commerce.com for 12 months.

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Perry Ellis, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

BigCommerce®, the Commerce logo, and other brands are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owner

Media Relations Contact

Brad Hem

PR@Commerce.com

Investor Relations Contact

Tyler Duncan

InvestorRelations@Commerce.com