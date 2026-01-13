HII is Awarded Missile Defense Agency’s SHIELD Contract to Advance Homeland Defense

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced its Mission Technologies division was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151 billion.

This enterprise contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid competition and delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

For HII, it opens opportunities to advance solutions in directed energy, command and control system integration, data and cyber operations, microelectronics, spectrum management, live/virtual/constructive training environments, logistics, and sustainment — all areas where Mission Technologies brings proven expertise.

“We’re honored to support MDA on this important SHIELD mission,” said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of Mission Technologies. “It reinforces our commitment to advancing national security and protecting the homeland. SHIELD represents a critical element of the current vision for homeland defense, and we’re excited to bring our expertise in directed energy, microelectronics and systems integration to help meet these mission needs.”

