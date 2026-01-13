Praxis Precision Medicines Appoints Global Epilepsy Leader Dr. Orrin Devinsky as Head of Clinical Strategy

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of world-renowned neurologist and epilepsy authority Dr. Orrin Devinsky, M.D., as Head of Clinical Strategy, a newly created leadership role.

Dr. Devinsky is widely regarded as one of the most influential physician-scientists of his generation in modern epilepsy and clinical neuroscience. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he has shaped the development of multiple transformative therapies, built enduring global research initiatives, and helped define the modern standards of care for patients with severe neurological disease. He currently serves as a Professor of Neurology and previously directed a major academic epilepsy program for more than three decades.

At Praxis, Dr. Devinsky will be part of the group leading clinical strategy and global medical affairs, guiding program architecture, evidence generation, and external scientific engagement as the company advances a growing late-stage portfolio toward commercialization and will report to Steven Petrou, Ph.D., President of Research and Development.

“Orrin Devinsky’s career has had a significant impact on the development of therapies for patients with severe neurological disease,” said Steven Petrou. “His decision to join Praxis reflects the strength of our scientific approach and long-term strategy. We are excited to welcome Orrin into this role, and his insight and perspective will be valuable as we continue to advance the next generation of CNS medicines to patients worldwide.”

Dr. Devinsky has been a central architect of multiple landmark therapeutic advances. He served as Principal Investigator for the pivotal clinical trials leading to the first FDA approval of cannabidiol therapy for Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, and tuberous sclerosis complex, opening an entirely new therapeutic class for rare epilepsies. His scientific output includes more than 500 peer-reviewed publications and 16 issued patents spanning epilepsy therapeutics, molecular biology, and drug delivery.

Beyond his scientific contributions, Dr. Devinsky has founded or co-founded some of the most impactful organizations in the epilepsy community, including Finding A Cure for Epilepsy and Seizures (FACES), Epilepsy Therapy Project, and epilepsy.com, and established the North American SUDEP Registry, a cornerstone initiative advancing understanding of epilepsy-related mortality. He has led multiple research programs and has served on the boards and scientific advisory committees of numerous biotechnology and patient advocacy organizations. His career achievements have been recognized with the field’s highest honors, including the American Epilepsy Society J. Kiffin Penry Award for Excellence in Epilepsy Care, the LouLou Foundation Champion of Progress Award, and the 2025 Epilepsy Foundation Lifetime Accelerator Award.

“Praxis represents a rare convergence of scientific rigor, translational ambition, and genuine commitment to patients,” said Dr. Devinsky. “I am joining with deep conviction in our science, leadership, and long-term vision. With the largest, most comprehensive, precision-based pipelines I have seen in my career, Praxis is uniquely positioned to deliver these promising and transformative epilepsy therapies. I am thrilled to work with Steve and the Praxis team at this inflection point and help guide programs that I believe can meaningfully change the lives of people living with devastating neurological disorders.”

