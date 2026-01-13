Belpointe OZ Enters Into Agreement for Darien, Connecticut, Luxury Multifamily Development Site

Greenwich, Connecticut, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belpointe PREP, LLC (“Belpointe OZ,” “we,” “us,” “our” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: OZ), a publicly traded qualified opportunity fund, announced today that the Company entered into an agreement relating to a development site located at 100 Tokeneke Road in Darien, Connecticut (the “Property”), one of the most affluent and supply-constrained residential markets in the region.

The Property is being contributed by the seller to an indirect subsidiary of Belpointe OZ in exchange for equity in the project entity. The transaction was completed without any upfront cash consideration from Belpointe OZ, though the Company intends to provide future capital in connection with the project’s development or financing, either directly or indirectly through an affiliated investment vehicle organized for that purpose. The structure establishes an initial framework for our participation in the long-term development and ownership of a ground-up luxury multifamily project in one of the most exclusive residential communities in the country.

Darien consistently ranks among the wealthiest towns in America, with limited multifamily inventory and strong long-term demand driven by proximity to New York City, top-tier schools, and a highly affluent resident base.

In addition, the agreement provides a mechanism by which Belpointe OZ may buy out the Property’s seller at a pre-agreed valuation, payable in our Class A units, further aligning long-term incentives while preserving balance-sheet flexibility.

“This transaction provides Belpointe OZ with exposure to a rare ground-up residential development opportunity in one of the highest-barrier-to-entry markets in the country,” said Brandon Lacoff, Chairman and CEO of Belpointe OZ. “We believe Darien’s demographic profile, supply constraints, and proximity to New York City create a compelling backdrop for long-term value creation.”

About Belpointe OZ

Belpointe OZ is a publicly traded qualified opportunity fund, listed on NYSE American under the symbol “OZ.” To date, Belpointe OZ has over 2,000 units in its development pipeline throughout four cities, representing an approximate total project cost of over $1.0 billion.

