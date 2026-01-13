Dentsply Sirona and Benco Dental Announce Expanded Partnership to Include Dental Technology Solutions

Benco Dental will offer Dentsply Sirona’s full portfolio of dental technology solutions, in addition to the consumables portfolio. Expanding the decades-long relationship reflects a shared vision to advance connected dentistry by facilitating access to an integrated ecosystem that connects devices, software, and people—from scanning to designing and manufacturing—for greater efficiency and better patient outcomes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, and Benco Dental, the nation’s largest family-owned dental company, announced today a new chapter in their existing partnership. In the coming months, Benco Dental will start offering Dentsply Sirona’s comprehensive suite of connected technology solutions for US customers, including the transformative CEREC system and CEREC blocks, a rock-solid foundation for today’s most advanced chairside manufacturing workflows. Additional Dentsply Sirona equipment that will be available through Benco Dental includes intraoral scanners like Primescan and Primescan 2, and extraoral imaging systems such as Axeos and Orthophos, among others.

Benco Dental has partnered with Dentsply Sirona for decades as a trusted distributor of consumable products across endodontic, restorative, preventive, and dental instruments categories. The newly announced technology collaboration represents a natural next step in that relationship, building on an established foundation of trust, shared values, and support for customers. By combining Benco Dental’s customer-focused service with Dentsply Sirona’s industry-leading technologies, the collaboration aims to simplify digital adoption, improve efficiency, and deliver exceptional patient care.

Supporting customers in the era of connected dentistry

As dentistry undergoes rapid digital transformation, Dentsply Sirona remains committed to innovation while maintaining a laser focus on putting the customer at the center. In line with that, the company is building and strengthening strategic partnerships to empower dental professionals to adopt state-of-the-art digital solutions that can help them work more efficiently and collaboratively.

“For our customers, this partnership means easier access to cutting-edge digital solutions supported by the expert, fast, and reliable service they’ve come to expect from Benco Dental,” said Katy Cohen, President, Benco Dental.

“We’re excited to expand our successful partnership with Benco Dental. This new agreement underscores our commitment to meeting customers where they are, supporting their digital journey, and ensuring they have easy access to integrated, high-quality solutions and fast, reliable support to help them grow and advance their practices with confidence,” said Aldo Denti, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Dentsply Sirona.

Interactive Showroom Experiences

To further support customers on their journey to a more connected dentistry, Benco Dental will create dedicated Dentsply Sirona experiences in its three CenterPoint showrooms near Los Angeles, Dallas, and between New York City and Philadelphia. These spaces allow dental professionals to explore the latest technologies, test-drive equipment, and discover custom integration options in an interactive, hands-on environment.

Each showroom also offers an interior design studio staffed by award-winning teams, making it simple to plan and optimize every Dentsply Sirona installation in as little as one visit, under one roof.

“We welcome our customers to discover Dentsply Sirona with the premium experience that only Benco Dental’s CenterPoint showrooms can provide,” added Katy Cohen. “Our relaxed, no-pressure, fully interactive demonstration facilities are enhanced by the unparalleled knowledge of our Benco Dental Equipment Specialists who are dedicated to inspiring, educating and engaging doctors with world-class possibilities.”

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s innovative products provide high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

About Benco Dental

At Benco Dental, we believe that dental providers deserve a partner on their side. We’re proud to be a national dental distributor with a century-long history, strong distribution network, and a comprehensive range of products, solutions, and services. We offer the unwavering support that can only come from a privately-owned company with the flexibility to do what is in customers’ best interests, so they can focus on growing their practices and delivering the best patient outcomes. Our collaborations with the industry’s leading vendors, buoyed by the market’s best-trained sales and field service team plus our proven track record of agility, helps launch countless new innovations each year. Together, we are driving dentistry forward. Visit www.benco.com.

Registered brands, trade names and logos are used. Even in particular cases, when they appear without a TM or ®, all corresponding legal rules and provisions apply. All rights are retained by Dentsply Sirona. Clinicians may have been compensated for use of their experiences and testimonials. Due to the different approval and registration times, not all technologies and products are immediately available in all countries. Please reach out to a local dealer or sales representative for more information.

Contact Information:

Dentsply Sirona Press Contact:

Marion Par-Weixlberger

Vice President, Public Relations & Corporate Communications

Publicrelations@dentsplysirona.com

Benco Dental Press Contact:

Edward Kobesky

Head of Content

570-602-7081 | ek8340@benco.com

Dentsply Sirona Investors:

Wade Moody

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Investorrelations@dentsplysirona.com