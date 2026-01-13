Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen Expands Advocacy for Medical Negligence Victims

Kansas City, MO , Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen announces its continued work representing individuals and families affected by birth injury malpractice, medical malpractice, personal injury, and wrongful death. Based in Kansas City, Missouri, the firm focuses on complex litigation involving catastrophic injuries and preventable medical errors, helping clients seek accountability and financial recovery after life-altering events.

Medical negligence can leave families facing overwhelming medical costs, emotional strain, and long-term care needs. Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen handles claims involving negligent prenatal care, labor and delivery errors, delayed diagnoses, and failures in hospital and nursing settings. As Kansas City birth injury lawyers, the firm represents parents whose children have suffered conditions such as cerebral palsy, brain damage, and other permanent impairments caused by medical mistakes before or during birth.



The firm also serves clients seeking a Kansas birth injury lawyer when medical negligence occurs in hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout Kansas. By handling cases on both sides of the Kansas-Missouri border, Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen offers regional insight into state-specific laws, filing requirements, and procedural rules that affect medical malpractice claims. This cross-border experience allows the firm to guide families through claims involving physicians, hospitals, and healthcare systems operating in multiple jurisdictions.

Beyond birth injury cases, Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen represent individuals harmed by surgical errors, anesthesia mistakes, medication errors, and failures in post-operative care. As Kansas City medical malpractice lawyers, the firm prepares each case with a focus on factual clarity and trial readiness. Attorneys evaluate medical records, consult independent specialists, and pursue claims against negligent providers whose actions fall below accepted standards of care.

Nursing-related negligence remains another area of focus. Errors in monitoring, medication administration, and patient care can lead to severe injury or death, especially among vulnerable patients. Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen handles these matters through its work as a Kansas City nursing malpractice lawyer, representing families affected by preventable harm in hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities.

Misdiagnosis and delayed diagnosis cases also form a significant part of the firm’s practice. When physicians fail to recognize symptoms or interpret diagnostic tests correctly, patients may lose access to timely treatment. As a Kansas City medical misdiagnosis attorney, the firm pursues claims involving cancer misdiagnosis, missed infections, and other conditions where early detection could have altered outcomes. These cases require careful analysis of timelines, testing protocols, and clinical decision-making.

In personal injury and wrongful death matters, Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen represents individuals and families seeking justice after fatal accidents or severe injuries caused by negligence. The firm’s attorneys bring trial experience and courtroom preparation to cases involving motor vehicle collisions, unsafe premises, and fatal medical errors.

Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen focuses on serious injury litigation rather than high-volume case handling. Its attorneys are trial lawyers who prepare cases for court, not quick settlements, and the firm works closely with medical and technical experts to present clear, persuasive claims. The firm serves clients throughout Missouri and Kansas, offering representation rooted in regional knowledge and courtroom experience.

For more information about Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen, visit the website at https://www.dko-law.com/.

Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen is a Kansas City-based trial law firm representing clients in medical malpractice, birth injury, personal injury, and wrongful death cases. The firm focuses on complex litigation involving catastrophic injuries and preventable harm.

