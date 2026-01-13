BellRing Brands Announces Timing of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 and its fiscal year 2026 outlook on February 3, 2026 at 7:00 a.m. ET. The release will be followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results and outlook. Darcy H. Davenport, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul A. Rode, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call.

Interested parties may join the conference call by registering in advance at the following link: BellRing Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call. Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number and a unique passcode to access the conference call. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of BellRing’s website at www.bellring.com. A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on BellRing’s website in the Investor Relations section.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) is a dynamic and fast-growing consumer brands business with the purpose of Changing Lives with Good Energy. Focused on growing the convenient nutrition category, the company’s brands include Premier Protein, the #1 ready-to-drink protein and convenient nutrition brand, and Dymatize, the brand behind the #1 hydrolyzed protein powder. A culture-driven, pure-play company, BellRing Brands believes nutrition is at the core of a healthy world and produces products with best-in-class nutritional profiles and exceptional flavors. Its products are distributed in over 90 countries across club, mass, food, eCommerce, specialty, drug and convenience. To learn more visit www.bellring.com.

