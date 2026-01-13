R.A. Woodall Roofing Continues Commitment to Excellence in Newport News with Two Generations of Proven Expertise

Newport News, VA , Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R. A. Woodall Roofing, a trusted name in Virginia roofing services, reaffirms its dedication to serving Newport News residents and businesses from its location at R.A. Woodall Roofing, 5 Heather Lane, Newport News, VA 23606. Under the leadership of founder and owner Mr. Alan Woodall and his son Nathan Woodall, the company continues to deliver superior roofing solutions backed by generations of firsthand industry experience.



Proven Experience in Every Project

With decades of hands-on experience in the roofing industry, the Woodall family has personally overseen thousands of residential and commercial roofing projects across the Virginia Peninsula. Mr. Alan Woodall established R. A. Woodall Roofing with a commitment to quality craftsmanship that goes beyond industry standards, a philosophy he has passed down to his son Nathan, who works alongside him to ensure every customer receives personalized attention and expert service.

"Our experience isn't just measured in years—it's measured in the thousands of roofs we've installed, repaired, and inspected with our own hands," said Mr. Alan Woodall, founder and owner. "When Newport News homeowners choose R. A. Woodall Roofing, they're getting a team that has seen every roofing challenge imaginable and knows exactly how to solve it."

Expertise Backed by Industry Knowledge

The team at R. A. Woodall Roofing maintains extensive expertise in all aspects of roofing, including:

Residential roof replacement and installation

Commercial roofing systems

Storm damage assessment and emergency repairs

Roof inspections and maintenance

Premium shingle, metal, and flat roofing solutions

Insurance claim assistance

Nathan Woodall brings modern roofing technology knowledge to complement the time-tested techniques that have made R. A. Woodall Roofing a household name. This combination of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary innovation ensures customers receive the most effective and efficient roofing solutions available.

Established Authority in Newport News, VA

R. A. Woodall Roofing has built its reputation on consistently delivering quality workmanship and customer satisfaction throughout Newport News, Hampton, Yorktown, and surrounding communities. The company's longstanding presence in the region has made it a go-to authority on roofing, with local residents regularly seeking Woodalls' professional opinion.

The company's authority is further demonstrated through:

Licensed and insured operations meeting all Virginia state requirements

Manufacturer certifications for premium roofing products

Recognition from industry associations

Active involvement in the local Newport News business community

Trust Built on Transparency and Results

R. A. Woodall Roofing prioritizes trustworthiness through transparent business practices and verifiable customer satisfaction. The company maintains:

Clear & precise, detailed written estimates with no hidden fees

Accessible contact information and responsive customer service

Comprehensive warranties on workmanship and materials

A portfolio of completed projects throughout Newport News

Documented customer testimonials and reviews

Secure communication channels for customer inquiries

"Trust is earned through consistent performance and honest communication," said Nathan Woodall. "We treat every home in Newport News like it's our own, and our customers know they can count on us to deliver exactly what we promise."

Serving the Newport News Community

The Newport News location serves as the local hub for R. A. Woodall Roofing's Peninsula operations, enabling rapid response times for emergency repairs and convenient access for customer consultations. The company understands the unique roofing challenges posed by coastal Virginia weather, from hurricane-force winds to the humidity that can impact roof longevity.

About R. A. Woodall Roofing

R. A. Woodall Roofing is a family-owned and operated roofing contractor serving Newport News and the Virginia Peninsula. Founded by Mr. Alan Woodall and now operated alongside his son, Nathan Woodall, the company specializes in residential and commercial roofing services, emphasizing quality craftsmanship, honest communication, and customer satisfaction. With decades of hands-on experience and a commitment to excellence, R. A. Woodall Roofing has become a trusted name in the local roofing industry.

Company Value Statement

“We Don’t Just Install Roofs—We Install Peace of Mind.”

Contact Information

5 Heather Lane

Newport News, VA 23606

(757) 290-1570 or (757) 220-6297

Contact: Alan Woodall

alan@rawoodallroofing.com

Website: https://rawoodallroofing.com/

Newport News Services: https://rawoodallroofing.com/roofing-contractor-newport-news-va/