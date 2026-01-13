INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. - VTYX

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (“Ventyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VTYX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Ventyx and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 2, 2025, Ventyx issued a press release “provid[ing] an update to its ongoing Phase 2 study of VTX2735 in patients with recurrent pericarditis (‘RP’).” In relevant part, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer said that “[w]e are . . . revising our guidance for topline data release from the interim analysis of the Phase 2 RP trial to Q1 2026,” describing the shift as “provid[ing] us with an opportunity to introduce dose-ranging studies with our new once-daily or QD formulation in the current Phase 2 study while also expanding into Canada, EU and the UK, a strategy we feel will accelerate Phase 3 timelines.”

On this news, Ventyx’s stock price fell $1.44 per share, or 15.35%, to close at $7.94 per share on December 2, 2025.

