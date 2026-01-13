Global Loaners Launches Jewelry-Backed Line of Credit Loans





Summary: A Virginia fintech company reports the launch of a digital collateral appraisal system for jewelry-secured credit lines, regulated under state pawnbroker licensing.

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Loaners, a Virginia-licensed pawn service provider, has announced the expansion of its digital platform for collateral-based lending. The company operates under Virginia pawn regulations and offers secured lines of credit backed by jewelry and precious metals to consumers in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The platform introduces technology-driven appraisal and logistics processes to an industry that has traditionally been dominated by in-person storefront transactions. Customers request an appraisal kit, ship items via insured carriers, and receive professional evaluations within 48 hours of receiving the items. All authentication and valuation occur in person at the company's secure facility, with video documentation provided to customers.

"We developed this platform to address consumer demand for private, secure transactions in collateral lending," said Selva Gunenc, founder of Global Loaners. "The technology allows us to serve customers who prefer remote service while maintaining the rigorous authentication standards required for precious metals and gemstones."

The company's system includes prepaid shipping labels, digital scales for preliminary weight estimates, and vault storage with continuous surveillance. Items are insured throughout transit and storage. The platform provides customers with itemized appraisal reports and real-time account access through a secure dashboard.

Global Loaners operates as a licensed pawn service under Virginia state regulations, which govern collateral-based lending, storage requirements, and auction procedures for unredeemed items. The company reports that its business model focuses on asset-backed lines of credit rather than traditional fixed-term pawn loans, allowing customers to draw funds incrementally against their approved credit line.

The platform currently serves customers in Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. According to company data, the service targets individuals seeking alternatives to unsecured short-term lending or traditional pawnshop experiences. Authentication procedures include in-person inspection by trained appraisers using industry-standard gemological and metallurgical testing equipment.

For default situations, the company follows Virginia pawn regulations, which require a grace period before auction. Auction proceeds are applied to outstanding balances, with any excess returned to the borrower. The company does not report to consumer credit agencies.

Global Loaners joins a growing segment of fintech companies applying digital platforms to traditional secured lending markets. The company states it plans to expand its service area as it obtains additional state licensing.

