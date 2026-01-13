Robex Obtains Final Court Approval for Plan of Arrangement

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. (“Robex” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has obtained a final order from the Québec Superior Court (Commercial Division) approving the previously announced merger with Predictive Discovery Limited (“Predictive”) pursuant to which Predictive, through its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Robex (“Robex Shares”) by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Québec) (“Arrangement”).

Receipt of the final orders follows Robex’s special meeting of shareholders held on 30 December 2025, where a special resolution approving the Arrangement was overwhelmingly approved by shareholders.

Next Steps

The transaction remains subject to the remaining closing conditions including consents of the Governments of Guinea and Mali and other customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature. Completion of the merger is expected to occur in Q1 2026.

ABOUT ROBEX RESOURCES INC.

Robex Resources is a Canadian gold mining company listed on the TSX-V and ASX, and headquartered in Quebec, Canada. Robex’s material properties consist of the Nampala Project in Mali and the Kiniero Project in Guinea.

Production Targets

The production targets and forecast financial information in respect of Robex’s Kiniero Project was released to ASX on 22 August 2025 in an announcement by Robex titled “Amendment to Kiniero Gold Project Technical Report”, and in respect of the Nampala Project in an ASX announcement by Robex dated 6 May 2025 titled “Replacement Prospectus”. Robex confirms that all the material assumptions underpinning the production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.