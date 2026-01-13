Aero Capital Solutions Announces 2025 Year-End Summary

AUSTIN,Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aero Capital Solutions, Inc. (“ACS”), a leading leasing platform specializing in mid-life narrowbody aircraft and engines, today announced a summary of its transaction activity and portfolio metrics for the 2025 calendar year, marking a record year of growth and execution for the firm:

Purchased 87 aircraft and 6 standalone engines

aircraft and standalone engines Signed 54 lease agreements (including extensions) for aircraft and engines

lease agreements (including extensions) for aircraft and engines Closed its fourth and largest investment vehicle with total aggregate equity commitments of $936 million

its fourth and largest investment vehicle with total aggregate equity commitments of Owns and manages 196 aircraft and 88 engines

aircraft and engines Manages assets with 73 lessees in 41 countries



Jason Barany, Founder and CEO of ACS, commented: “2025 was a landmark year for ACS and a testament to the strength of our platform, our disciplined investment approach, and strong relationships we have built with our partners. The closing of our fourth and largest fund further strengthens our capital base and positions us to continue deploying capital in a competitive environment. We are well-positioned to support fleet requirements and deliver long-term value for our stakeholders.”

About Aero Capital Solutions

Aero Capital Solutions, Inc. (“ACS”) is a leading lessor of mid-life aircraft and engines with over $3.3 billion AUM. Since it was founded in 2010, it has deployed over $5 billion in conjunction with institutional finance partners and via privately offered investment funds. ACS has executed more than 1,000 unique aircraft and engine transactions since 2020.

ACS is headquartered in Austin, Texas with offices in Dublin and Singapore.