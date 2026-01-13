Amplify ETFs Announces Net Asset Value Adjustment for the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs today announced that the net asset value (NAV) of the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) was decreased by $1.2713 per share on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. This adjustment is a result of a security pricing error in calculating the Fund’s NAV.

Fund Ticker

(NYSE Arca) Revised NAV

(1/09/2026) Original NAV

(1/09/2026) Change (%) Amplify BlackSwan Growth

& Treasury Core ETF SWAN $32.7828 $34.0541 -3.73%



The adjustment represents a one-time correction, and no additional NAV changes are anticipated.

Amplify Contact:



Media Contact:



Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com

Gregory for Amplify ETFs

Kerry Davis

610-228-2098

amplifyetfs@gregoryagency.com



