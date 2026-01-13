Amplify ETFs Announces Net Asset Value Adjustment for the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs today announced that the net asset value (NAV) of the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) was decreased by $1.2713 per share on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. This adjustment is a result of a security pricing error in calculating the Fund’s NAV.
|Fund
|Ticker
(NYSE Arca)
|Revised NAV
(1/09/2026)
|Original NAV
(1/09/2026)
|Change (%)
| Amplify BlackSwan Growth
& Treasury Core ETF
|SWAN
|$32.7828
|$34.0541
|-3.73%
The adjustment represents a one-time correction, and no additional NAV changes are anticipated.
