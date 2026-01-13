Amplify ETFs Announces Net Asset Value Adjustment for the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs today announced that the net asset value (NAV) of the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) was decreased by $1.2713 per share on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. This adjustment is a result of a security pricing error in calculating the Fund’s NAV.

FundTicker
(NYSE Arca)		Revised NAV
(1/09/2026)		Original NAV
(1/09/2026)		Change (%)
 Amplify BlackSwan Growth
 & Treasury Core ETF		SWAN$32.7828$34.0541-3.73%


The adjustment represents a one-time correction, and no additional NAV changes are anticipated.

Amplify Contact:

Media Contact:

Amplify ETFs
855-267-3837
info@amplifyetfs.com
Gregory for Amplify ETFs
Kerry Davis
610-228-2098
amplifyetfs@gregoryagency.com


