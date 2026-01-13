Everest Solutions Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Lifetouch Canada

NORTH BAY, Ontario, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Solutions and Imaging, a leading Canadian school photography company, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Lifetouch Canada. The strategic transaction, expected to close in Q1 2026, positions Everest as the dominant provider of school photography services across Canada while ensuring seamless continuity for all existing customers.

The acquisition brings together Everest's cutting-edge technology innovations and proprietary Digital ID software platform with Lifetouch Canada's established customer relationships and recognized brand. Most Lifetouch Canada employees, particularly those in field operations, customer service and sales, will be joining the Everest team, ensuring continuity of service and expertise. All existing service agreements will be honoured without interruption, and the company will continue working with trusted partners including Lifetouch Canada production facility in Winnipeg, MB, to deliver exceptional service quality.

“This acquisition represents the culmination of a strategic vision to build Canada's premier school photography company,” said Dan Boudreau, CEO of Everest Solutions. “By combining our innovative technology platform and Digital ID software with the experienced field and operations teams from Lifetouch Canada, we're creating unprecedented value for schools, families, and our employees across the country. We're excited to welcome the Lifetouch Canada team to the Everest family.”

“Customers can continue to count on our commitment to excellence and continuous improvement as we move into this next phase,” said Mark Morton, Everest's Senior Vice President of Growth. “Our goal is to offer ongoing support that ensures uninterrupted service and a seamless transition as we prioritize customer needs during this important milestone.”

During this transition, the company will initially operate under Lifetouch Powered By Everest to ensure a familiar experience for customers. Everest will continue to maintain headquarters in North Bay, Ontario, while expanding its presence across the country.

“We’re thrilled that Everest, a company founded by former Lifetouch employees, will continue the powerful legacy of quality, safety, and service that Lifetouch has built over the past nine decades,” said Ken Murphy, Group Chief Executive of Lifetouch. “We look forward to working with the Everest team to ensure that legacy continues for the schools and families we serve during this transition, while we turn a sharper focus to our core K-8 business here in the United States.”

About Everest Solutions and Imaging:

Founded in 2021, Everest Solutions and Imaging is a Canadian school photography company with operations across the country. Led by CEO Dan Boudreau, who brings more than 30 years of industry experience including serving as Director of Lifetouch Canada until 2017, the company has established itself as an innovative leader in the Canadian market. Everest's proprietary Digital ID software technology represents a significant advancement in school photography services. The company is headquartered in North Bay, Ontario.

About Lifetouch Canada:

At Lifetouch, our purpose is to help families capture life’s memories. For nearly 90 years, Lifetouch has been the professional photography choice for schools and families across the U.S. and Canada. Built on the tradition of “Picture Day,” Lifetouch captures smiling faces, kindergarten through high school graduation, as well as sports, special events, grads, and yearbooks.