Meet Caria Raises $1M Pre-Seed Round at $3M Valuation Led by ANF Investment

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meet Caria, an AI-native recruitment software company, announced that it has raised $1 million in a pre-seed funding round at a $3 million valuation, led by ANF Investment, a Dubai-based investment firm led by CEO Ali Al Shamsi.

The funding will be used to further develop Caria, Meet Caria’s AI-based recruitment platform, which supports hiring workflows including job creation, candidate sourcing, interviewing, and candidate evaluation.

Meet Caria’s platform is designed to integrate with existing applicant tracking systems and enterprise HR environments. The company’s technology centralizes recruitment processes that are often managed through a combination of internal tools, external service providers, and manual workflows.

The product has been developed and tested in collaboration with a group of enterprise beta users, including PayPal, du, and Capgemini, providing feedback on enterprise hiring use cases and operational requirements.

Meet Caria was co-founded by Darrell Mbow, an entrepreneur with experience in recruitment and enterprise consulting whose previous company was ranked among France’s Top 100 companies by Forbes; Mat Fuller, an Emmy Award–nominated Creative Director and current Tour Creative Director for Chris Brown, who has worked with brands including Coca-Cola, Pixar, and Jaguar; and Ishaq Cisse, former Co-Founder and CMO of Molitor International Consulting, with prior roles at Accor and Uber.

The platform is developed under the technical leadership of CTO Swatantra Kumar, Founder of WhatBytes, a Y Combinator W20 alumnus and a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree in India.

Meet Caria is currently operating in beta with clients across the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

