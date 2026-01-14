WILDx AXIUM: American Idol for Speakers Announces Next Event Los Angeles, CA — February 26 | Saban Theatre

Los Angeles, California, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



It's undeniable that attention is currency and authenticity is power, WILDx American Idol for Speakers is redefining what it means to step onto a stage—and into influence.

Photo Credit: Hanalei Swan



Created by Rhonda Swan and Jules Schroeder, founders of WILD Global Inc., WILDx is not a traditional speaking event. It is a curated, red-carpet speaker experience designed to discover, elevate, and amplify the next powerful voices of our generation—those capable of shaping culture, business, and human potential.



This year’s theme, AXIUM: The Architecture of What’s Next, centers on a powerful idea: every era is built on a fundamental truth. A principle that quietly governs what rises, what lasts, and what transforms society. WILDx AXIUM is where those truths are spoken—out loud, on stage, and in front of the people who can help scale them.

A High-Stakes Stage for Voices That Matter

Fifteen hand-selected speakers will take the iconic Saban Theatre stage to deliver 10-minute TEDx-style talks—raw, refined, and unforgettable. This is not an open mic, and it’s not a casual speaking opportunity. It is a high-stakes platform where storytelling, presence, clarity, and impact are evaluated at the highest level.



Each speaker is competing for the opportunity to advance onto a future TEDx stage, receiving real-time feedback, national visibility, and credibility in front of an influential audience and elite judging panel.

From red carpet arrivals to professional stage production, every detail is designed to position speakers not just as presenters—but as thought leaders ready for what’s next.





Photo Credit: Hanalei Swan

Why Be a Speaker at WILDx AXIUM?

Speaking at WILDx AXIUM is about more than delivering a talk—it’s about architecting your next chapter.

Speakers gain:

Unmatched Visibility — A curated audience of entrepreneurs, leaders, creators, and media decision-makers hungry for ideas that move markets and minds.





Credibility at Scale — Alignment with a premium platform known for producing speakers who go on to bigger stages, media features, and global influence.





Real-Time Feedback from Icons — Direct insight from world-renowned judges and speaker trainers.





High-Quality Media Assets — Professional video and photography designed for press, social media, and brand positioning.





Elite Networking — Access to private VIP experiences, mastermind-level connections, and collaborative opportunities.





TEDx Pathway — Select speakers will be curated for placement on a future TEDx stage.





For those who have built something from intuition, turned chaos into clarity, or transformed ideas into systems—this is where your voice belongs.

Celebrity Judges & Industry Icons



WILDx American Idol for Speakers features a celebrity judging panel comprised of global leaders in consciousness, media, and influence:

Dr. Michael Beckwith — Founder of Agape International Spiritual Center and one of the most influential spiritual leaders of our time





Marie Diamond — World-renowned teacher from The Secret and global authority on consciousness and energy





Hazel Ortega — Best Selling Author, media leader, and founder of Manifest University

Adding another layer of excellence, the experience is led by:

Richard Greene, the world’s leading speaker trainer for heads of state, CEOs, and global icons





Hosted by Berké Brown, bringing energy, elegance, and command as Master of Ceremonies





Photo Credit: Hanalei Swan

National Media Spotlight

With USA Today serving as the official media partner, standout voices from WILDx AXIUM will receive national exposure, extending the impact of the stage far beyond the theater walls and into the broader cultural conversation.

Event Details

Saban Theatre, Los Angeles

February 26

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Red Carpet Arrivals & Professional Photography





12:00 PM – 5:00 PM: WILDx AXIUM Main Stage Experience





5:00 PM – 6:30 PM: VIP Happy Hour





6:30 PM – 8:30 PM: Red Carpet Celebrity Dinner



Special Guest Host: Hilary DeCesare





https://youtu.be/oBLAu9WMVCs

Where Voices Become Movements

WILDx AXIUM is not about chasing trends. It’s about setting the framework for the future.

From the red carpet to the stage lights, from judges’ critiques to national media visibility, WILDx American Idol for Speakers is where stories become movements, voices become brands, and speakers rise into their next level of impact.

Your story.

Your stage.

The architecture of what’s next.

Apply to be a speaker here.

Limited Seats Are Available



About WILDx

WILDx, founded by Rhonda Swan and Jules Schroeder, is more than a stage, it’s a global movement for speakers, changemakers and disruptors to share their voice and ideas worth spreading. Each event brings together celebrity judges and 15 extraordinary speakers ready to elevate their visibility, credibility and impact. Every story told on this platform sparks transformation, inspiring audiences to think differently and take action. Join us for the next WILDx experience on Feb. 28 at the iconic Saban Theater and take your place among the visionaries shaping the future. Apply now to be part of this transformative event: WILDx TALKS.

