Founder-Led Community Enterprises Drive Scalable Housing and Health Impact Across California and Washington





Photo Courtesy of: Mysti’s

LOS ANGELES and SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the leadership of founder and CEO Giovanne Schachere , community-based organizations across California and Washington are proving that mission-driven enterprises can expand responsibly while producing measurable results in complex public health and housing systems.

Schachere-led entities deliver Medicaid-aligned programs such as Enhanced Care Management (ECM), housing stabilization, reentry support, family case assistance, and recuperative care. These services help individuals experiencing homelessness or justice involvement transition into stable, long-term housing.

Operating in two states requires navigating different Medicaid frameworks, county-level systems, and compliance protocols. Schachere’s organizations have built the structure to manage these demands while maintaining service quality, accountability, and public trust.

Programs prioritize lasting exits from homelessness through housing navigation, health coordination, benefits assistance, and follow-up services. Hundreds of individuals each year move from street homelessness into stability through this model.

Recent investment has strengthened the mission. A $1.7 million grant in California supports expanded housing stabilization, case management, and workforce-aligned services for high-barrier populations. These funds reinforce a broader model treating public resources as strategic tools tied to measurable outcomes.

Schachere’s success is supported by a distributed leadership model that combines centralized strategy with regional implementation. In California, Anayanacy Rosillo leads program operations and staff coordination under complex CalAIM systems. In Washington, senior leaders Paul Hall, Meaghan Highwood, and Nafai Ferouzi manage partnerships and service delivery across housing and justice-focused initiatives.

The group traces its beginnings to Mysti’s Adult and Family Services, founded in memory of Schachere’s late mother, Mysti, whose life as an artist and advocate shaped his belief that systems should promote dignity, accountability, and cultural relevance. Mysti’s operates as an action-oriented model built from lived experience and tested within real public service networks.

Schachere also hosts The Giovanne Show, a platform exploring housing policy, justice reform, and civic leadership. The series connects frontline experience with dialogue among policymakers and community leaders addressing systemic barriers.

Through both advocacy and operations, Schachere extends his influence from direct service delivery to public conversation, advancing discussions on homelessness, accountability, and reform. His leadership merges personal insight with disciplined management, positioning his organizations to meet public standards while remaining closely tied to communities they serve.

“We’ve proven that community-based organizations can be both values-driven and operationally sound,” said Schachere. “When systems are built correctly, public funding creates lasting stability, not just temporary relief.”

As housing challenges persist nationwide, Schachere-led organizations are positioned for continued growth, offering a replicable model for measurable and responsible community impact.

About Mysti’s Adult and Family Services

Mysti’s Adult and Family Services, founded by Giovanne Schachere in honor of his late mother, serves vulnerable populations across California and Washington through housing, reentry programs, enhanced case management, and family support. Known for culturally grounded engagement and grassroots impact, Mysti’s operates in multiple counties with a hands-on, justice-focused model promoting healing, dignity, and systemic change.

Contact Information:

Contact Person: Giovanne Schachere

Company: Mysti’s Adult & Family Services

Website: https://www.mystis.org/

Email Address: hr@mystis.org

Address: 18333 Dolan Way Unit 211 Canyon Country CA 91387



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/537fe0d1-2638-49e7-9857-7e2dd49f11a8