Churchill Shooting Doubles Its Space to Meet Surging Visitor Demand in Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Shooting has reopened in central Budapest after relocating to Gozsdu and doubling its physical space, responding to sustained growth since opening in early 2022. The move places the shooting range Budapest operation at the center of the city’s tourism flow, where bookings already approach full capacity weeks after reopening.

Founded by British and American veterans, Churchill Shooting entered the Budapest market with a modern, safety-first model modeled on American standards. Early reception proved decisive. Review aggregators tracking Google ratings placed the venue at the top of all shooting ranges in the city within its first year, later ranking it as the highest-rated activity in Budapest across categories, ahead of major landmarks.

The relocation from the outskirts to Gozsdu marks a practical response to visitor behavior. Travelers increasingly search for daytime activities Budapest offers near hotels, dining, and nightlife. The new venue doubles the previous footprint and supports longer shooting lanes, with infrastructure allowing expansion up to eight lanes at a later stage.

Shooting remains one part of a broader visit, said Founder Peter Roscoe. Guests want a safe experience, memorable photos, and time with friends in one place.

The site now includes social areas, arcade games developed with established arcade partners, and a bar anchored by a three-meter screen. A dedicated photography room uses decommissioned firearms as props, separating photo sessions from live shooting and reinforcing safety protocols.

“You have to remember, guests want more than an activity, they want an experience,” Roscoe said. “So when you have the safety taken care of its all about the experience.”

High-profile visits have quietly added to the venue’s international profile. Actor Mel Gibson and members of the Ambani family are among those who have visited, while several political figures have done so privately. The range has also worked with the film and television industry, providing firearms training for cast members of the recent series The Day of the Jackal, reinforcing its reputation for professional supervision and controlled instruction.

“Budapest attracts visitors who plan carefully and compare options,” Roscoe said. “Trust comes from visible standards, clear instruction, and consistency every day.”

Demand patterns since reopening suggest the expansion aligns with traveler expectations. Reservations filled rapidly during the first weeks, driven largely by tourism searches related to shooting Budapest and shooting range Budapest experiences.

Roscoe described the new venue as a place where groups arrive curious and leave confident. First-time shooters often arrive for photos and conversation, then book range time after observing safety briefings and lane supervision. The atmosphere supports repeat visits and word-of-mouth referrals across borders.

As travel patterns continue to favor experiences that fit easily into a day’s itinerary, Churchill Shooting’s move to Gozsdu places it directly in the path of how visitors explore Budapest. The expanded venue reflects a business shaped by demand rather than novelty, anchored in safety, visibility, and repeat interest. For many travelers, it has become a planned stop rather than a spontaneous detour, reinforcing its status as one of the city’s most sought-after daytime activities.

