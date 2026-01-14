JYD INVESTORS: Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Securities Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf of Jayud Global Logistics

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Jayud Global Logistics Limited (“Jayud” or the “Company”) (NYSE:JYD) investors of the January 20, 2026 deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Jayud securities between April 21, 2023 through April 30, 2025 (“the Class Period”).



Follow the link below for more information:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of April 21, 2023 through April 30, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges Jayud failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Jayud was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) that insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; and (3) that Jayud’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price.

In April 2023, Jayud went public via initial public offering (“IPO”). The IPO was low-float, offering just 1.25 million shares to the public, less than 5% of total outstanding equity, while maintaining overwhelming insider control through Class B super voting shares and offshore holding entities.

Jayud stock then surged from roughly $1.00 to an all-time high of $7.97 per share on April 1, 2025, reaching a market capitalization of roughly $720 million on that date, despite no fundamental news from the Company.

On April 1, 2025, after market hours, Jayud’s stock price abruptly fell 95.6%, or $7.62 per share, to close at $0.35 per share on April 2, 2025.

Investigations and public reports have since revealed that Jayud was used a primary vehicle for an illicit “pump-and-dump” promotion scheme. The structure of Jayud’s public listing and float allegedly made the scam possible.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Jayud securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com