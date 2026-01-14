Renderforest 1.0 Strengthens Global Creative Production With Unified AI System

Renderforest expands its platform with its own proprietary AI model, enabling text, visuals, animation, audio, and scene regeneration inside one system. The update supports long-form continuity and gives creators and teams direct control across extended video timelines without switching tools.





YEREVAN, Armenia, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renderforest introduced a broadened platform built around Renderforest 1.0, its AI model that links text-driven scene building with direct editing inside one environment. The release places structured production, long-form stability, and frame-level editing within a single system. Renderforest stated that the model drafts scenes rapidly while preserving character form, pacing logic, and visual order across minutes rather than isolated clips.



Arsen Asatryan Product Manager at Renderforest said, “Renderforest 1.0 supports long stories by reading the full sequence, so creators adjust their scripts without resetting the project.”

Renderforest described its AI-native video editor as a central feature in this release. The editor allows creators to stretch, trim, reorder, or regenerate AI-made clips without leaving the project. Users modify a script line, then see affected scenes regenerate automatically through Smart Edit while the rest of the timeline holds its structure. Smart Add enlarges the timeline when users insert a new sentence, generating scenes and maintaining timing without manual adjustment. Renderforest stated that these tools reduce friction during revisions and keep long stories aligned with the script.

Renderforest noted that the platform supports text-to-video, text-to-animation, text-to-visual development, and regeneration loops inside the editor. Text input produces scenes, animated sequences, or visual elements, and users update them by editing the script instead of rebuilding timelines. The system tracks narrative flow across the full project and links the script with visuals, pacing, audio, and transitions so each change updates in context. The company said this structure moves projects from concept to final output in one place and reduces resets because the engine interprets the sequence as a whole rather than separate prompts.

Renderforest shared that early users responded strongly to the system’s long-form stability. The model sustains structure during complex transitions and holds characters across extended timelines. The company stated that its aim is to help creators work quickly with a clear view of how each change affects the full sequence.

Renderforest supports video creation, design tools, and website building within one platform. It offers more than 1,200 templates that guide users from idea to finished content across multiple formats. The system includes an AI-native video editor with trimming, splitting, pacing control, scene regeneration, text-based adjustments, and long-form sequencing features. Its subscription includes access to the best AI models in the market including Renderforest 1.0.

