FUJIFILM Announces Instax mini Evo Cinema Hybrid Instant Camera; Preorder at B&H

Fujifilm has unveiled the latest addition to their instant camera arsenal with the retro designed Instax mini Evo Cinema. This is the first instant video capable camera in the Instax line and a great 3-in-1 camera for the photo/video enthusiast.

B&H is delighted to share the Fujifilm Instax mini Evo Cinema camera a latest evolution of the Instax Link series in the Instax mini Link+ Smartphone Printer. The perfect image making tool for smartphone shooters looking to deliver physical media on the go.

FUJIFILM Instax mini Evo Cinema Hybrid Instant Camera

Product Highlights:

Hybrid Video/Stills/Instant Film Camera

Inspired by Classic Super 8 Cameras

Eras Dial for 10 Decade-Inspired Effects

Accepts instax mini Instant Film

Capture 15-Sec Clips & Share Instantly

1.54" LCD & Viewfinder Attachment

Built-In Flash and Continuous LED Light

Selfie Mirror & Self-Timer

Vertical Grip Design and Grip Attachment

instax mini Evo App via Bluetooth

A minimalistic, sleek, black design paired with orange accents gives the new Link printer a distinctive, impactful look while retaining the features that made these printers so popular. That includes seamless Bluetooth connectivity. Once connected to your smartphone via the required download of the Instax mini Link app, you can start printing.

Printing is effortless as you pull photos straight form your smartphone’s camera roll, turning them into physical prints to share or display. In the Instax app, the new Design Print Mode can be used to deliver sharp results when printing detailed, text-rich layouts such as posters, magazines, and artwork. There’s even a simulation mode, which allows users to visualize the finished product before they’re printed!

Another addition is Multiple Print Mode, which lets users print 10 images that they’ve previewed and selected in a single step. You can even print stills from videos from your smartphone’s camera roll in the Instax app. Simply select your favorite moment from the video and print it with ease.

The app itself includes two print quality modes, with Instax-Natural Mode for a softer tonality that evokes the classic look of film or Instax-Rich Mode for a more saturated color. If you want to stretch your creative muscles, the Collage Print app feature offers the ability to combine multiple images into a single Instax mini print.

Lastly, the camera can be fired remotely using the app. This, along with the many new features the Link+ has to offer promote connection—giving users greater ability to focus on sharing the moments and images they make together.

Preorder FUJIFILM Instax mini Evo Cinema Hybrid Instant Camera

Learn more info at B&H Explora

