Coupang, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Result of Data Breach and Stock Decline - Investors may Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until February 17, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between May 7, 2025 and December 16, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Northern District of California and Western District of Washington.

If you purchased securities of Coupang and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cpng/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in the class actions, you must petition the Courts by February 17, 2026 .

About the Lawsuits

Coupang and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company had inadequate cybersecurity protocols that allowed a former employee to access sensitive customer information for nearly six months without being detected; (ii) this subjected the Company to a materially heightened risk of regulatory and legal scrutiny; (iii) when defendants became aware that the Company had been subjected to this data breach, they did not report it in a current report filing in compliance with applicable Securities and Exchange Commission reporting rules; and (iv) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all times.

The first-filed case is Barry v. Coupang, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-10795. A subsequent case, Lee v. Coupang, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-00047, expanded the class period.

