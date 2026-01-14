Alexandria Real Estate Equities Securities Fraud Class Action Result of Financial Issues and Approximately 19% Stock Decline - Investors may Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until January 26, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (“Alexandria” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ARE), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between January 27, 2025 to October 27, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Alexandria and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-are/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 26, 2026 .

About the Lawsuit

Alexandria and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 27, 2025, post-market, the Company disclosed financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 that were below expectations, including cuts to its FFO guidance for the full-year 2025, due to lower occupancy rates, slower leasing activity and most notably, a real estate impairment charge of $323.9 million with $206 million attributed to its LIC property.

On this news, the price of Alexandria’s shares fell from a closing market price of $77.87 per share on October 27, 2025 to $62.94 per share on October 28, 2025, a decline of about 19% in the span of just a single day.

The case is Warren Hern v. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-11319.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

CONNECT WITH US: Facebook || Instagram || YouTube || TikTok || LinkedIn