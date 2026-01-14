Integer Holdings Corporation Securities Fraud Class Action Result of Undisclosed Financial Problems and 32% Stock Decline - Investors may Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until February 9, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Integer Holdings Corporation (“Integer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ITGR), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s shares between July 25, 2024 and October 22, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Integer and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-itgr/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 9, 2026 .

About the Lawsuit

Integer and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 23, 2025, the Company disclosed a lower full-year 2025 sales guidance to a range between $1.840 billion and $1.854 billion, well short of analysts’ estimates, as well as expected net sales growth of -2% to 2% and organic sales growth of 0% and 4% for the full year of 2026, among other things, due to the market adoption of its products being slower than anticipated.

On this news, the price of Integer’s shares fell $35.22 per share, or more than 32%, from a closing price of $109.11 per share on October 22, 2025, to a closing price of $73.89 per share on October 23, 2025.

The case is West Palm Beach Firefighters’ Pension Fund v. Integer Holdings Corporation, et al., No. 25-cv-10251.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

