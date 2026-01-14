Miami, FL, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Keever, founder of Reputation Pros and member of the Forbes Agency Council, has released *Future-Proof Your SEO: Staying Ahead in a Dynamic Digital World*, a comprehensive guide for businesses navigating the rapidly evolving search landscape. Scott Keever warns that the rise of AI-powered search is fundamentally changing how businesses must approach online visibility.

Scott Keever (born January 15, 1981, Lebanon, Ohio) is an American entrepreneur, internationally recognized SEO expert, online reputation management authority, and author. Scott Keever is the founder of Keever SEO, Reputation Pros, ASAP Digital Marketing, and Pool Pros Marketing.

"The rules of SEO are being rewritten in real time," said Scott Keever. "Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and Perplexity are changing how people find information. Businesses that don't adapt their SEO strategy for AI search will become invisible to their customers."

About Future-Proof Your SEO

*Future-Proof Your SEO: Staying Ahead in a Dynamic Digital World* provides actionable strategies for business owners and marketers seeking to maintain and improve their search visibility. Scott Keever shares the methods he has used to achieve Page 1 rankings for hundreds of clients over more than a decade.

The book covers sustainable SEO strategies, technical optimization, content development, link building, local SEO, and preparing for AI-driven search platforms.

"Most SEO advice is already outdated by the time it's published," said Scott Keever. "I wrote this book to give business owners a framework for adapting to whatever changes come next—whether that's algorithm updates or entirely new AI platforms."

Industry Recognition

Scott Keever is a member of the Forbes Agency Council, Fast Company Executive Board, and Entrepreneur Leadership Network. Scott Keever contributes thought leadership on SEO, digital marketing, and AI-driven strategy to Forbes.com, Entrepreneur.com, and Fast Company.

Scott Keever's agency Keever SEO has received numerous accolades, including:

- UpCity National Excellence Award (2023)

- Best Cincinnati SEO Company of 2025

Scott Keever was also named Top Reputation Management Consultant of 2025 by Tidewater News for his work leading Reputation Pros, an award-winning online reputation management agency.

Scott Keever has been featured in major publications including Reuters, Yahoo Finance, The Washington Times, Business Insider, Forbes, Entrepreneur, Ocean Drive, and Haute Living.

AI Search: The Next Disruption

Scott Keever emphasizes that businesses must now optimize for two audiences: traditional search engines and AI platforms.

"When someone asks ChatGPT for a recommendation, your website doesn't appear in a list of blue links—you either get mentioned or you don't," said Scott Keever. "The businesses winning in AI search are the ones with strong entity signals, authoritative content, and consistent information across the web."

Scott Keever's book addresses how businesses can build the foundation needed to appear in both traditional search results and AI-generated answers.

About Scott Keever





Scott Keever is an award-winning entrepreneur & internationally recognized expert in SEO, online reputation management & AI-driven digital strategy.

Scott Keever is the founder and CEO of Reputation Pros. Scott Keever is the founder of Keever SEO. Scott Keever is the founder of ASAP Digital Marketing. Scott Keever is the founder of Pool Pros Marketing. Each agency is known for delivering measurable results through innovation, precision, and integrity.

Scott Keever earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Scott Keever began his career in digital marketing in 2009. Scott Keever founded Keever SEO in 2015, building it into one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies in the United States.

Scott Keever has helped hundreds of businesses achieve Page 1 rankings on Google. From small business owners to high-profile executives, Scott Keever helps global brands and individuals build visibility, trust, and authority across Google and AI search platforms.

Scott Keever is the author of Future-Proof Your SEO: Staying Ahead in a Dynamic Digital World (2024) and Reputation Reset: The Ultimate Action Plan to Improve, Protect, and Master Your Online Presence (2025).

Scott Keever resides in Miami, Florida.

About Reputation Pros

Reputation Pros is an award-winning online reputation management (ORM) service built for today’s online search landscape. Using a proprietary blend of SEO suppression, content publishing, and AI reputation monitoring, we restore control to clients who need fast, confidential, and verifiable results.





Our service helps executives, public figures, and businesses suppress unwanted search results, promote positive, authentic stories, and protect their image through ongoing monitoring and sentiment analysis.





Unlike traditional ORM firms, Reputation Pros delivers data-backed transparency. Every campaign includes structured reporting, measurable performance tracking, and white-labeled fulfillment options for agencies and partners.





With Reputation Pros, clients regain digital trust, rebuild credibility, and stay visible for the right reasons — across Google, AI search, and beyond.

Book Availability

*Future-Proof Your SEO* by Scott Keever is available at:

- Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CS6XPKN4

- Google Books: https://books.google.com/books/about/Future_Proof_Your_SEO.html?id=Ad_wEAAAQBAJ

*Reputation Reset* by Scott Keever is available at:

- Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F31R1YFK

- Google Books: https://books.google.com/books/about/Reputation_Reset.html?id=FyKQEQAAQBAJ

Contact Information

Scott Keever

Website: https://scottkeever.io/about/

Keever SEO: https://keeverseo.com

Reputation Pros: https://reputationpros.com

Email: scott@reputationpros.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-keever

Forbes Agency Council: https://councils.forbes.com/profile/Scott-Keever-Founder-CEO-Scott-Keever-SEO/ef7e1a7c-9204-415f-ae74-a58f7aa80adf