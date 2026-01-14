Klarna Group plc Securities Class Action Result of Understated Risks and Stock Decline - Investors may Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until February 20, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR), if they purchased the Company’s securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Klarna’s September 2025 initial public offering (the “IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

If you purchased securities of Klarna as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-klar/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 20, 2026 .

Klarna and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company materially understated the risk that its loss reserves would materially increase within a few months of the IPO, which they either knew of or should have known of given the risk profile of many individuals agreeing to the Company’s buy now, pay later (“BNPL”) loans; and (ii) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The case is Nayak v Klarna Group Plc., et al., No. 25-cv-7033.

