Bitget’s 2025 Review: UEX Leads the Convergence of Crypto and Traditional Markets





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has published its year-in-review covering its Universal Exchange (UEX) model expansion across crypto, onchain markets, and tokenized traditional assets under a single, unified trading experience in 2025.

According to CoinGlass’ 2025 Crypto Derivatives Market Annual Report, Bitget ranked fourth in 2025 by derivatives trading volume, recording $8.17 trillion in total volume and an average daily volume of $25.20 billion. Bitget’s review attributes this performance to deeper liquidity conditions and a broadening mix of participants. Internal data shared in the review shows institutional spot trading volume share rising from 39.4% in January to 82% by December 2025, alongside an increase in institutional market makers’share of futures volume from 3% to 60% over the same period.

The review also detailed how UEX expanded beyond centralized markets. Bitget Onchain, launched in April 2025, recorded more than $2.4 billion in cumulative trading volume by year-end, supported by multichain access across major networks and onchain tooling designed to translate market signals into executable opportunities. In parallel, tokenized finance emerged as a major growth vertical. Bitget’s cumulative trading volume for tokenized stock futures surpassed $15 billion in 2025, and the public rollout of TradFi markets such as stocks, indices, commodities, and FX drove daily trading above $2 billion shortly after launch.

Tokenized equities gained momentum through integrations with RWA issuers, including Ondo Finance. Bitget and Bitget Wallet enabled trading for 100+ tokenized stocks and ETFs via Ondo Finance for eligible users outside the U.S.. In December 2025, Bitget captured 73% market share of trading activity in Ondo tokenized stock tokens as those assets exceeded $88 million in spot trading volume within a single week.

In product expansion, the review highlighted adoption across AI and consumer payments. GetAgent reached 500,000+ users in 2025 and facilitated 2 million conversations focused on portfolio context and strategy guidance. Bitget Wallet Card spending increased 28× year-on-year across more than 50 markets, while Stablecoin Earn Plus reached $80 million in TVL within one month and contributed to a tenfold expansion in Earn products.

"Our 2025 progress is a track record of what happens when global markets can be accessed in one place. In 2026, Bitget’s focus is UEX, AI, and compliance: expanding TradFi access with deeper liquidity and 24/7 TradFi, maintaining GetAgent's competitive edge in the industry, and scaling licenses with stronger regulatory dialogue," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

Looking ahead, the review positioned 2026 around expanding compliant access to tokenized markets, advancing AI-driven execution workflows, and scaling UEX as a unified layer for trading, payments, and onchain participation across various asset classes.

To read the full report, please visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users with access to over 2M+ crypto tokens, and TradFi markets such as 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX and precious metal like Gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-agent to execute trade orders as a co-pilot. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, with LaLiga, and MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in tokenized TradFi market providing industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89967459-cda3-44bc-a3f1-5e2fbff5e0dd