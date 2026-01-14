My Travel Royalties Brings Priority Claims and Concierge Support to Airline Disruption Recovery

Wilmington, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Travel Royalties announced the expansion of its professional travel management services designed to help U.S. travelers handle cancellations, refunds, delays, and passenger rights with greater clarity and efficiency. The company provides structured support for individuals navigating airline policies, government regulations, and reimbursement procedures following travel disruptions.









As airline operations grow more complex, many travelers struggle to recover costs related to canceled or delayed flights, missed connections, and lost baggage. My Travel Royalties addresses this gap by acting as an independent travel claims and advocacy service that manages cases from start to resolution. The platform assists clients with airline refunds, rebooking support, delay compensation, baggage claims, and formal rights-based filings under U.S. Department of Transportation guidelines.

The company’s service model centers on turning travel expenses into long-term customer value through a managed claims and rewards process. As part of its core philosophy, My Travel Royalties operates under the guiding statement, “We Convert Expenses into Investments,” which reflects how recovered funds and qualifying travel activity can generate digital reward credits through the company’s proprietary cryptocurrency program for participating travelers and corporate clients.

In addition to standard travel claim support, My Travel Royalties offers a loyalty-based premium program for frequent travelers. Members receive priority case handling, reduced success-based service fees, and 24/7 concierge access for time-sensitive travel issues. This structure allows high-volume travelers to receive faster assistance when flight schedules change or airline policies require immediate response.

The company’s concierge team provides direct coordination for rebooking, documentation gathering, and airline communications. This includes tracking carrier rules, monitoring Department of Transportation protections, and submitting claims on behalf of clients to reduce the administrative burden on travelers.

My Travel Royalties also assists with disrupted itineraries involving weather delays, overbooked flights, canceled routes, and mishandled baggage. Each case is reviewed by trained specialists who work within established airline and regulatory frameworks to pursue eligible reimbursements and compensation.

By offering a managed solution rather than a do-it-yourself filing process, the company aims to simplify the post-travel recovery process while helping clients protect their consumer rights.

My Travel Royalties serves travelers across the United States and continues to expand its service capacity as demand for structured travel claim support grows.





About My Travel Royalties