Faraday Future Unveils Further Details on the Upcoming FX Super One’s FF Super EAI F.A.C.E. System

The upcoming fully electric version of the FX Super One MPV will offer the world’s first Super EAI F.A.C.E. System, which is not just a super LED display for the front fascia, but an EAI Avatar — an embodied co-pilot that is an extension of the driver.

EAI F.A.C.E. continues to evolve in both hardware and software as it captured widespread attention during the CES time frame in Las Vegas earlier this month.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared additional details on its upcoming available F.A.C.E. System which stands for “Front AI Communication Ecosystem.” The F.A.C.E. System will be available as an option on the Company’s fully electric FX Super One MPV. With multimodal interaction—voice, gesture, and touch—it responds instantly and anticipates what you need, offering proactive suggestions and real-time assistance. This unique display can be controlled via a smartphone app, letting users show anything from custom art and logos to messages or even streaming videos.









The Super EAI F.A.C.E. system, as a key tangible component of the FF EAI system, will offer an alternative to traditional fixed front grills seen as commonplace on automobiles in the marketplace. Operational while stationary, it not only brings each vehicle a unique expression — “a thousand faces for a thousand cars” — but more importantly, it brings the car AI agent the ability to perceive through five senses and express emotions, as well as the gateway to connect and communicate with the world.

Some of the notable features of the F.A.C.E. System on the FX Super One are planned to include:

The ability to speak to your vehicle before you get in: extend the voice assistant experience to the exterior for quick, natural interactions (e.g., confirm status, request access, and get guidance).

Make it yours with an Avatar: users can define a personal Avatar, so the vehicle feels like a welcoming companion—not just transportation.

Multimodal awareness for real-life moments - combines voice + visual expression to understand context and communicate clearly at a glance.

Role-awareness personalization: recognizes whether the interaction is from the owner, family members, authorized guests, or an unknown person—then responds appropriately.

LLM-powered “think and act”: uses a large-language-model reasoning layer to interpret signals and intent, decide what to do next, and execute supported actions.

Proactive, scenario-based communication: in defined situations (e.g., someone approaches), F.A.C.E. can initiate a clear, on-brand response to reduce uncertainty and improve safety/clarity.

“Offering technology like our unique F.A.C.E. System in a new category of vehicle will be a game changer in the marketplace. It will allow users to connect with the world in a totally new way. It can express itself and communicate to the world in a way never seen before in a vehicle,” said Max Ma, Global CEO of FX. “The FX Super One is not just a new MPV, it is the first mass-market, first-class Embodied AI MPV designed for the U.S. market, where intelligent space, AI interaction, sensing, computing, and power and extended-range capability come together in a single platform.”

Unveiled last summer, the FX Super One is an affordable mass-market MPV. It offers a spacious, meticulously crafted interior with high-end materials and advanced technology. The FX Super One prioritizes passenger comfort with a host of features including multiple rows, spacious seating, ambient lighting, and premium entertainment systems, to name a few. The Super One is planned to be available later this year, offering AWD and two powertrain options: battery electric and, at a later date, an AI hybrid extended range (AIHER) configuration.

The Company recently announced its FX Super One roadmap for mass production, sales, delivery, service and ramp-up in the U.S. The three-stage delivery structure in the U.S. for the FX Super One is expected to begin in Q2 of this year, primarily for FX Par; Phase-Two deliveries to industry leaders and B2B Partners are expected to begin in Q3 of this year, with limited volume and production ramp-up, targeting positive contribution margin in this phase; Phase-Three full-scale deliveries to the consumer market in Q4 this year or Q1 next year, targeting sustained positive contribution margin.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “plan to,” “can,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding FX Super One production and delivery, Super One power train options, and Super EAI F.A.C.E. system, involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: the Company's ability to maintain its listing on Nasdaq; the availability of sufficient share capital to execute on its strategy, which the Company currently lacks; the Company's ability to homologate FX vehicles for sale; the Company's ability to successfully develop fully electric and AIHER power trains; the Company's ability to successfully develop the EAI F.A.C.E. software; the Company's ability to secure the necessary funding to execute on the FX strategy, which will be substantial; the Company's ability to enter into an engineering services agreement, which will be required for the Super One in the U.S.; the ability of B2B preorder companies to identify purchasers for the Super One; overall demand for the Super One; the ability to secure the necessary agreements to produce an FX 4 vehicle or any other planned future FX vehicles, none of which have been secured; the Company's ability to secure an occupancy certificate for its Hanford facility; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; the Company's ability to pay its outstanding obligations; the Company's ability to remediate its material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and the risks related to the restatement of previously issued consolidated financial statements; the Company's limited operating history and the significant barriers to growth it faces; the Company's history of losses and expectation of continued losses.

