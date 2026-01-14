Press Release

dsm-firmenich appoints Nikeisha van Sleeuwen as Chief Human Resources Officer

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), January 14, 2026

dsm-firmenich, the leading innovator in nutrition, health, and beauty, today announces the appointment of Nikeisha van Sleeuwen as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Effective April 1, 2026, she will report directly to Dimitri de Vreeze, dsm-firmenich’s Chief Executive Officer, and will serve as a member of the Executive Committee. She succeeds Mieke Van de Capelle, who will retire from the company following ten years of exceptional service.

Nikeisha (Nikki) van Sleeuwen currently serves as SVP Talent & Culture and Global Rewards at dsm-firmenich. With over 20 years of HR leadership experience across the US and Europe, she has a proven track record of fostering talent and building inclusive, high-performing teams across global functions. Previously, she was SVP HR for the Animal Nutrition & Health business, partnering with executives to drive organizational performance, growth, and transformation.

Nikeisha holds academic credentials from Ramapo College of New Jersey and Cornell ILR. A Jamaican-American national, Nikeisha joined the company nearly 20 years ago.

Mieke Van de Capelle, who has led the HR function through a decade of significant transformation and the successful integration of dsm-firmenich, leaves behind a truly best-in-class HR organization. Under her leadership, the company achieved great progress in employee engagement and capability building. After leading the company through major milestones and laying strong foundations for the future, she has decided to retire from the company on March 31, 2026.

Dimitri de Vreeze, CEO of dsm-firmenich, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Nikki to the Executive Committee. She is an exceptional leader who has consistently demonstrated her ability to drive engagement, strengthen inclusion, and shape impactful strategies to grow talent at dsm-firmenich. She is the perfect person to lead our HR function. I am also deeply grateful to Mieke, who has been a foundational leader for our company. Her legacy is one of professional excellence and deep care for all our colleagues. Thanks to her strong focus on succession planning, we are able to appoint such an outstanding internal successor, ensuring we build consistency as we shape the future of our organization."

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world’s growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for people and the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people.

