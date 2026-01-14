DataParser Announces Support for Zoom Phone

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataParser, a leading provider of compliance connector solutions for messaging and collaboration platforms, is excited to announce the latest addition to its suite of supported sources: Zoom Phone. This new integration allows organizations to seamlessly capture, archive, and manage Zoom text data to meet regulatory, eDiscovery, and information governance requirements.

With the rapid adoption of hybrid work environments, Zoom Phone has become a cornerstone of enterprise communication. DataParser’s support for the Zoom Phone API ensures that businesses can maintain comprehensive oversight of their communications, helping them fulfill legal and compliance obligations without disrupting workflows.

Zoom Phone data included in the latest release of DataParser.

SMS/Text messages

Participant/User Information

Emojis

Links

Images





“We are committed to keeping pace with the evolving needs of our clients,” said Tom Sinistore for DataParser. “Adding Zoom text message support reflects our dedication to providing robust, flexible compliance solutions for every major collaboration and communication platform.”

This launch strengthens DataParser’s position as a trusted partner for organizations navigating the complexities of modern communication compliance. By integrating with Zoom Phone, DataParser enables companies to proactively address regulatory changes and protect sensitive data across their unified communications ecosystem.

Deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems, DataParser is designed for a verifiable chain of custody and regulatory compliance. Archiving data for SEC / FINRA compliance, security, HR, remote work, IP, legal or corporate policies are all common use cases. Financial firms, Government agencies, Education, Energy and Healthcare organizations all use DataParser. DataParser supports delivery to any archive or storage platform including Microsoft 365 Purview, Google Vault, Mimecast, MessageWatcher, AWS, Azure Blob and SharePoint.

DataParser’s integration with Zoom Phone offers out-of-the-box compatibility with leading archiving and supervision platforms, making it easy for IT and compliance teams to implement and manage. For more information about DataParser and its expanded capabilities, visit dataparser.net.

About 17a-4:

17a-4 LLC is a leading provider of compliance software and consulting services, specializing in data governance, electronic records retention, and regulatory technology solutions. For more than two decades, the company has helped organizations across sectors achieve peace of mind in a rapidly changing regulatory landscape. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party , Fully Paid Stock Lending 3rd Party Collateral Administration services, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.

DataParser is 17a-4’s leading connector solution for messaging compliance, deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems. eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging.

17a-4, LLC is based in New York.

