Bitwise expands presence in Nordics with listing of seven crypto ETPs on Nasdaq Stockholm and two senior appointments





Crypto specialist asset manager with USD 15 billion in client assets is introducing SEK-denominated ETPs for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and diversified crypto exposure.

The listing of seven ETPs on Nasdaq Stockholm represents a targeted expansion of Bitwise's presence in the Nordic region.

Local leadership: Marco Poblete and Andre Havas appointed Regional Directors for the Nordics.

Tax-advantaged investing: SEK-denominated products enable ISK account eligibility for Swedish investors.

14 January 2026. Stockholm: Bitwise today announces the listing of seven of its crypto ETPs on Nasdaq Stockholm, marking a strategic expansion in the Nordic markets. The listings give Swedish investors access to exchange-listed crypto exposure through regulated products denominated in Swedish kronor (SEK). The company has appointed Marco Poblete as Regional Director for the Nordics to lead Bitwise’s expansion across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland, alongside Andre Havas. Poblete has been working in the crypto ETP industry since 2018. Havas brings over 25 years of experience from the traditional asset management industry.

The new SEK-denominated trading lines may enable Swedish investors to access crypto exposure via ETPs through ISK accounts and established broker platforms (e.g., Avanza, Nordnet and certain banks), subject to instrument and platform eligibility. Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and may change.

Bradley Duke, Head of Europe at Bitwise, said: "The Nordic region represents one of Europe's most sophisticated and crypto-forward investment markets. Our Nasdaq Stockholm listing brings institutional-quality products directly to Nordic investors in their local currency, aim to provide the transparency and security features they expect. We're committed to building a long-term presence in Sweden and to being a reliable partner for investors seeking regulated access to crypto."

Marco Poblete, Regional Director for the Nordics at Bitwise, said: "Nordic markets represent the gold standard for democratized investing, with sophisticated investors who value education and transparency. We're keen to establish a permanent presence in the Nordics to become a committed, long-term partner to Nordic institutions."

The newly listed ETPs on Nasdaq Stockholm are:

Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP (BTC1, ISIN: DE000A4AER62) - With a TER of 0.05% p.a.1, the product was designed for long-term investors seeking cost efficiency and benchmark reliability.

Bitwise Physical Bitcoin ETP (BTCE, ISIN: DE000A27Z304) - Bitwise's flagship Bitcoin product with a track-record of over 5 years, providing exchange-traded exposure to Bitcoin with institutional cold storage custody (TER 2.00% p.a.).

Bitwise Ethereum Staking ETP (ET32, ISIN: DE000A3G90G9) - Aims to capture ETH price movements and leverage ETH staking for maximum investor outcome. The ETP is benchmarked to a staking-index for enhanced transparency and realised staking rewards accumulate within the ETP daily (TER 0.65% p.a.).

Bitwise Physical Ethereum ETP (ZETH, ISIN: DE000A3GMKD7) – Aims to provide exchange-traded exposure to Ethereum with institutional cold storage custody (TER 1.49% p.a.).

Bitwise MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP (DA20, ISIN: DE000A3G3ZL3) – DA20 seeks to track the MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index after fees and expenses and aims at providing diversified exposure to the 20 leading cryptocurrencies covering approximately 90% of total crypto market capitalization (TER of 0.85% p.a.).

Bitwise Solana Staking ETP (BSOL, ISIN: DE000A4A59D2) - Aims to capture SOL price movements and leverage SOL staking for maximum investor outcome. The ETP is benchmarked to a staking-index for enhanced transparency and realised staking rewards accumulate within the ETP daily (TER 0.85% p.a.).

Bitwise Diaman Bitcoin & Gold ETP (BTCG, ISIN: DE000A4AKW34) – Aims to track the performance, after fees and expenses, of the Diaman Bitcoin & Gold Index. The index reflects an allocation to Bitcoin and gold based on the methodology defined by the Diaman Bitcoin & Gold Index.

All Bitwise products are 100% physically backed with assets held in institutional cold storage custody. The company publishes weekly independent audits of all holdings.

Bitwise's Nordic strategy emphasizes education-first engagement, with office hours for investment professionals, a variety of educational programs, and planned partnerships with Swedish financial advisors and institutions. The company will host a formal listing ceremony at Nasdaq Stockholm on 21 January, bringing together platform partners, institutional investors, and media.

In August 2025, Bitwise announced client assets had surpassed $15 billion across its suite of 40 investment products across the U.S. and Europe, an increase of 200% compared to October 2024. The Nordic expansion follows successful recent launches on the London Stock Exchange and SIX Swiss Exchange, as part of a broader European growth strategy initiated with the acquisition of ETC Group in August 2024.

Investors can buy and sell Bitwise ETPs the same way as stocks or ETFs through a securities account, subject to platform availability, without the need for a crypto trading account on a separate platform or a blockchain wallet.

Bitwise ETPs - Trading Information – Nasdaq Stockholm

Instrument Name ISIN NASDAQ Ticker Trading currency TER Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP DE000A4AER62

BTC1 SS SEK 0.05%* Bitwise Physical Bitcoin ETP DE000A27Z304

BTCE SS SEK 2.00% Bitwise Ethereum Staking ETP DE000A3G90G9

ET32 SS SEK 0.65% Bitwise Physical Ethereum ETP DE000A3GMKD7

ZETH SS SEK 1.49% Bitwise Solana Staking ETP DE000A4A59D2

BSOL SS SEK 0.85% Bitwise MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP DE000A3G3ZL3

DA20 SS SEK 0.85% Bitwise Diaman Bitcoin & Gold ETP DE000A4AKW34

BTCG SS SEK 1.49%





*Please refer to the official bondholder notice on the website of the issuer for more information on the fee reduction (TER or "Total Expense Ratio" reduction) of the product.

More product details as well as regulatory documentation can be found at https://bitwiseinvestments.eu/products/



Investors should be aware that investing in crypto assets involves significant risks, including but not limited to:

Volatility Risk: The price of crypto assets can fluctuate significantly.

Liquidity Risk: Market depth and trading volumes may vary, affecting execution.

Custody Risk: Despite institutional-grade custody, digital assets may be vulnerable to cyber threats.

Regulatory Risk: Crypto assets and their treatment are subject to evolving regulatory frameworks.

Market Risk: Broader market movements can impact the value of the ETP.

Lock-up periods where assets may not be immediately redeemable.

Slashing risk, where misbehavior or validator error may result in partial loss of staked funds.

Network or protocol changes that may affect staking rewards or availability.

While there may be potential for significant gains, you are at risk of losing part of or your entire capital invested. For complete information please visit www.bitwiseinvestments.eu



About Bitwise

Bitwise is a crypto specialist asset manager with over $15 billion in client assets. Thousands of financial advisors, family offices, and institutional investors across the globe have partnered with us to understand and access the opportunities in crypto. Since 2017, Bitwise has been managing a broad suite of index and active solutions across ETPs, separately managed accounts, private funds, and hedge fund strategies – spanning both the U.S. and Europe.

Bitwise's European products comprise a collection of carefully designed financial instruments that can be integrated into traditional stock portfolios, subject to platform eligibility, aiming to provide comprehensive exposure to crypto as an asset class. This suite of crypto ETPs is domiciled in Germany and issued under a base prospectus approved by BaFin, and from time to time under a base prospectus approved by the UK FCA. Bitwise exclusively partners with reputable entities from the traditional financial industry, ensuring that 100% of the assets are securely stored offline (cold storage) through regulated custodians.

ETPs can typically be bought and sold through third-party brokers where available. Any redemption mechanism operates within the product structure and may not be available to all investors. For more information, visit http://www.bitwiseinvestments.eu.

General Inquiries

sverige@bitwiseinvestments.com

Media contacts:

Redgert Comms

Julia Hoffman

+46 724-56 55 66

julia.hoffman@redgertcomms.com

JEA Associates

John McLeod

+44 7886 920436

john@jeaassociates.com

Important information

This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, opinions are those of Bitwise and do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy any financial products or cryptocurrencies. This press release is issued by Bitwise Europe GmbH ("BEU"), a limited company domiciled in Germany, for information only and in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. BEU gives no explicit or implicit assurance or guarantee regarding the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of this article or the opinions contained therein. It is advised not to rely on the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of this article or the opinions contained therein. Please note that certain products may not be available in all jurisdictions or may be offered exclusively to professional or qualified investors, as defined under applicable laws and regulations, including MiFID II (EU), the Financial Services and Markets Act (UK), and the Swiss Financial Services Act (FinSA). Investors should consult their legal or financial advisors for guidance before making any financial decision. References to ISK relate to account wrapper availability only and do not constitute tax advice. Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and may change. For more details, please visit our website or contact us directly via europe@bitwiseinvestments.com.

Opinions are those of Bitwise at the date of publication. They can change and there is no guarantee they will be met.

Before investing in crypto Exchange Traded Products ("ETPs"), potential investors should consider the following:

Potential investors should seek independent advice and consider relevant information contained in the base prospectus and the final terms for the ETPs, especially the risk factors. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against a loss. ETPs issued by BEU are suitable only for persons experienced in investing in cryptocurrencies and risks of investing can be found in the prospectus and final terms available on www.bitwiseinvestments.eu. The invested capital is at risk, and losses up to the amount invested are possible. ETPs backed by cryptocurrencies are highly volatile assets and performance is unpredictable. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The market price of ETPs will vary and they do not offer a fixed income or match precisely the performance of the underlying cryptocurrency. Investing in ETPs involves numerous risks including general market risks relating to underlying, adverse price movements, currency, liquidity, operational, legal and regulatory risks.

1 Management Fee (TER) reduced to 0.05% until April 30, 2026, and until further notice thereafter. For further information on this please reach out to europe@bitwiseinvestments.com