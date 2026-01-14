WeRide Makes Robotaxi Booking Effortless via Tencent's Super-app WeChat in China

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD, HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today launched its Robotaxi service Mini Program, "WeRide Go", on WeChat, a super-app owned by tech giant Tencent. WeChat is one of China's most widely used digital platforms, with over a billion users.

Residents and visitors in WeRide’s Robotaxi operating areas, including Guangzhou’s Huangpu district and Beijing’s Yizhuang district, can now book a Robotaxi ride directly through WeChat, without having to download a separate app. By searching for the "WeRide Go" Mini Program on WeChat, users can instantly request a Robotaxi and enjoy a safe, comfortable, and convenient autonomous ride.





Robotaxi booking process for the "WeRide Go" Mini Program on WeChat

In addition to its standalone "WeRide Go" ride-hailing app, WeRide's presence on WeChat brings autonomous driving into users' everyday life in a more flexible and accessible way. As a digital ecosystem for everyday services, including mobility, WeChat offers unparalleled reach and engagement. By leveraging WeChat’s massive user base, the "WeRide Go" Mini Program significantly lowers the barrier to experiencing Robotaxi services, while strengthening user awareness and trust in WeRide’s autonomous driving technology.

WeRide is a global leader in the Robotaxi sector, with over 1,000 Robotaxis worldwide and fully driverless operations in Tier-1 Chinese cities Guangzhou and Beijing, as well as Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE. By integrating its Robotaxi service into WeChat, WeRide is expanding public access, boosting ride volume and user retention, and paving the way for large-scale Robotaxi commercialization as it advances towards tens of thousands of Robotaxis by 2030.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 40 cities across 11 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

