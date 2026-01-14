Barium Borate (CAS 13701-59-2) Industry Research 2025: Global Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecasts 2025-2029 - Applications, Manufacturing Method, Patents, Suppliers, Prices, End-users

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Barium Borate (CAS 13701-59-2) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Barium borate provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Barium borate market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Barium borate.



The Barium borate global market report covers the following key points:

Barium borate description, applications and related patterns

Barium borate market drivers and challenges

Barium borate manufacturers and distributors

Barium borate prices

Barium borate end-users

Barium borate downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Barium borate market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Barium borate market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Barium borate market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Barium borate market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. BARIUM BORATE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. BARIUM BORATE APPLICATIONS



3. BARIUM BORATE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. BARIUM BORATE PATENTS



5. BARIUM BORATE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Barium borate market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Barium borate supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Barium borate market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF BARIUM BORATE

6.1. Barium borate manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Barium borate manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Barium borate manufacturers in North America

6.4. Barium borate manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF BARIUM BORATE

7.1. Barium borate suppliers in Europe

7.2. Barium borate suppliers in Asia

7.3. Barium borate suppliers in North America

7.4. Barium borate suppliers in RoW



8. BARIUM BORATE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Barium borate market

8.2. Barium borate supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Barium borate market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. BARIUM BORATE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Barium borate prices in Europe

9.2. Barium borate prices in Asia

9.3. Barium borate prices in North America

9.4. Barium borate prices in RoW



10. BARIUM BORATE END-USE SECTOR



