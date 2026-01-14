Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 04 – 2026

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

14 January 2026

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 7 – 13 January 2026:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 4,155,500 1,078,156,546 7 January 2026 15,000 225.61 3,384,150 8 January 2026 17,000 222.71 3,786,070 9 January 2026 15,000 226.33 3,394,950 12 January 2026 17,000 221.31 3,762,270 13 January 2026 35,000 208.03 7,281,050 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 4,254,500 1,099,765,036

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 4,701,356 B shares corresponding to 2.22 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 7 – 13 January 2026 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

