ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 04 – 2026
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

14 January 2026

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 7 – 13 January 2026:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]4,155,500 1,078,156,546
7 January 202615,000225.613,384,150
8 January 202617,000222.713,786,070
9 January 202615,000226.333,394,950
12 January 202617,000221.313,762,270
13 January 202635,000208.037,281,050
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)4,254,500 1,099,765,036

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 4,701,356 B shares corresponding to 2.22 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 7 – 13 January 2026 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


SE-2026-04_EN SE-2026-04_Transactions B shares

