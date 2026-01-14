Correction: Earnings per share outlook for 2025 raised to c. DKK 85

This announcement corrects a clerical error in the financial table, where “Q4 2025” should have read “Q4 2024.”
Jyske Bank expects a net profit of c. DKK 5.4bn in 2025, corresponding to earnings per share of c. DKK 85. Previously, expectations were for a net profit of DKK 4.9bn-5.3bn, corresponding to earnings per share of DKK 77-84.
The improved outlook is driven by a broadly based positive development, supported by a high level of activity and favorable financial markets.
|Core profit and net profit for the period (DKKm)
|FY
2025
|FY
2024
|Index
25/24
|Q4
2025
|Q3
2025
|Q2
2025
|Q1
2025
|Q4
2024
|Net interest income
|8,842
|9,544
|93
|2,213
|2,187
|2,204
|2,238
|2,269
|Net fee and commission income
|3,039
|2,738
|111
|966
|689
|658
|726
|902
|Value adjustments
|1,376
|1,063
|129
|420
|511
|263
|182
|172
|Other income
|300
|180
|167
|98
|33
|118
|51
|12
|Income from operating lease (net)
|97
|168
|58
|15
|19
|31
|32
|31
|Core income
|13,654
|13,693
|100
|3,712
|3,439
|3,274
|3,229
|3,386
|Core expenses
|6,591
|6,402
|103
|1,859
|1,537
|1,662
|1,533
|1,634
|Core profit before loan impairment charges
|7,063
|7,291
|97
|1,853
|1,902
|1,612
|1,696
|1,752
|Loan impairment charges
|2
|21
|10
|24
|25
|-113
|66
|8
|Core profit
|7,061
|7,270
|97
|1,829
|1,877
|1,725
|1,630
|1,744
|Investment portfolio earnings
|196
|-14
|-
|69
|52
|7
|68
|-33
|Pre-tax profit before non-recurring items
|7,257
|7,256
|100
|1,898
|1,929
|1,732
|1,698
|1,711
|Non-recurring items, Handelsbanken DK/PFA Bank
|0
|-91
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-18
|Pre-tax profit
|7,257
|7,165
|101
|1,898
|1,929
|1,732
|1,698
|1,693
|Tax
|1,843
|1,853
|99
|476
|474
|451
|442
|425
|Net profit for the period
|5,414
|5,312
|102
|1,422
|1,455
|1,281
|1,256
|1,268
|Interest expense on additional tier 1 capital,
recognised on equity
|264
|262
|101
|66
|67
|66
|65
|66
|Summary of balance sheet, end of period (DKKbn)
|Loans and advances
|577.2
|567.2
|102
|577.2
|572.9
|574.3
|566.9
|567.2
|- of which mortgage loans
|377.3
|365.8
|103
|377.3
|375.9
|372.2
|366.7
|365.8
|- of which bank loans
|141.0
|144.7
|97
|141.0
|140.4
|141.6
|144.7
|144.7
|- of which repo loans
|58.9
|56.7
|104
|58.9
|56.6
|60.5
|55.5
|56.7
|Bonds and shares, etc.
|114.7
|98.7
|116
|114.7
|114.7
|110.8
|109.0
|98.7
|Total assets
|777.1
|750.2
|104
|777.1
|745.1
|766.8
|782.3
|750.2
|Deposits
|208.1
|198.9
|105
|208.1
|201.3
|197.1
|198.5
|198.9
|- of which bank deposits
|196.5
|190.2
|103
|196.5
|190.5
|189.7
|191.1
|190.2
|- of which repo and triparty deposits
|11.6
|8.7
|133
|11.6
|10.8
|7.4
|7.4
|8.7
|Issued bonds at fair value
|374.9
|362.2
|104
|374.9
|368.9
|368.4
|368.4
|362.2
|Issued bonds at amortised cost
|65.4
|66.6
|98
|65.4
|53.2
|64.0
|65.9
|66.6
|Subordinated debt
|11.4
|7.6
|150
|11.4
|11.4
|7.7
|7.7
|7.6
|Holders of AT1 capital
|4.9
|4.9
|100
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|Shareholders' equity
|47.4
|45.7
|104
|47.4
|46.7
|46.0
|45.3
|45.7
Note: Q4 2025 includes a one‑off income related to net interest income of DKK 38m due to tax matters as well as a one‑off expense covering up to DKK 200m of expected expenses for the expansion of Bankdata.
Jyske Bank's Annual Report for 2025 is expected to be published on 5 February 2026.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
